new covid-19 vaccines: a new Covid-19 vaccine is coming that will not require a needle stored at room temperature: new vaccines against the corona virus are coming that will not require an injection or a needle to apply

Strong points:

Several new corona virus vaccines coming by the end of this year, WHO said injection of these vaccines will not be necessary, will be more effective than before and the vaccine dose can be administered by mouth, kept at room temperature

The World Health Organization has given good news amid controversy surrounding the effects of the corona virus vaccine. WHO Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan has claimed that Kovid’s vaccine is coming soon, which will not require injections (injections). This vaccine can also be stored at room temperature. At present, all vaccines are used all over the world, they must be stored at a particular temperature before they are applied. The vaccine should be ready by the end of this year.

6 to 8 new vaccines will be launched by the end of this year

In an interview with Bloomberg on Saturday, Dr Soumya Swaminathan said six to eight new vaccines will complete their clinical trials by the end of this year. After which, these will be presented to health regulators for approval. He said the new vaccine would add to the 10 Kovid vaccines already available on the market. These new vaccines will help fight the Kovid-19 pandemic.

So far, the vaccine is being installed in only 122 countries around the world.

Dr Soumya Swaminathan said the world will need more vaccines to fight the new variant of the corona virus. Global vaccine manufacturers are still struggling to expand production. Bloomberg claimed that to date, only 122 countries in the world have started applying the corona vaccine to people.

Many new vaccines will be launched in 2022

Regarding his research on tuberculosis (TB) and HIV, Indian pediatrician Soumya Swaminathan said we are delighted to have all the vaccines we have. But we can improve them further. I think in 2022 we will see better vaccines than ever before. These new vaccines can also be given through the nose and mouth. It may be better for specific groups including pregnant women.

Need to support vaccine development

He said that we still need to support the research and development of new vaccine manufacturers. So far, we are concerned about the booster vaccination of the population. Therefore, we must prepare for it in the future.

