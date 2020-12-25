new covid strain: New Corona strain is also scaring US, negative covid certificate required for travelers from UK – negative covid certificate required for travelers from UK, tells us

Atlanta

America, which has lost more than 3 lakh to the Corona virus, is now very cautious about its new strain. For this reason, the US administration has asked all passengers coming from Great Britain to keep the negative corona certificate before the flight. Even before the United States, many countries announced restrictions on their visitors after the new type of corona virus appeared in Britain.

Tickets will not be available without a certificate

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said air travelers arriving from the UK must obtain a Kovid-19 release certificate within three days of traveling and provide the results to the airline. The CDC said the related ordinance would be signed on Friday and take effect from Monday.

Precaution has increased worldwide due to news of new strain

As soon as news of a new strain of Corona virus was discovered in Britain, precautions were increased around the world. India is one of the countries where travelers from UK are subject to scrutiny at the airport. It is said that new strains of corona are formed due to mutations.

Why is the new variety rocking the world?

This new strain of Corona is said to be very contagious. Scientists named this new virus B.1.1.7. Is guarded. Officials say the virus is spreading 70% faster. Many parts of Britain were stranded tightly over a Christmas present. Research is continuing in many countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, on the new variant.

WHO said on new strain of Corona

The World Health Organization has said that it is part of the development of the virus due to the acute infection strain of the corona virus. Therefore, there is no need to panic with this new variety of super-spreader. WHO Emergency Affairs Chief Mike Ryan said in an online briefing that it was important to be transparent about the matter, that it was very important to tell the public what it was was, but it is also important that it is a way to develop the virus. Is the normal part.

WHO refuses to consider new strain deadly

WCHO has denied that the virus is fatal with the current strain of the corona virus. He cited UK data as saying that we have no evidence that the variant makes people sicker or more deadly than the current strain of the corona virus. However, it seems to spread more easily.

Corona: Moderna’s vaccine to fight ‘new strain’, company claims