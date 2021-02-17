New dates in the electoral calendar for the Catalan elections 2021

Publication: Tuesday, February 16, 2021 12:19

The elections in Catalonia on February 14 ended in a tie for the CPS seats with the ERC, Salvador Illa’s party being the most voted political party with 23.02% of the total vote but without guaranteeing the presidency.

In addition, for the first time, the independence movement exceeds 50% of the vote. The “Illa effect” succeeded in winning the elections for the PSC and the socialist candidate has already declared that he will run for the nomination, even if it is difficult for him to win the independence forces. Illa still doesn’t know who to agree with and will appeal to all parties except Vox. Pere Aragonés, the best placed at the moment, will do the same and will seek the necessary support in JxCat, the CUP and the “comuns”. Will the different forces come to an agreement or will new elections open in Catalonia?

Most important dates in the electoral calendar

Constitution of the Parliament of Catalonia: March 12 (20 working days after the date of the elections) Investiture of the new president: March 26 (10 working days after the constitution of the Parliament) May 26: deadline for the nomination of a candidate President. If no one succeeds, the elections are called for 54 days after July: electoral rehearsal in the absence of the President of the Generalitat

The first step is the formation of the Bureau of the Parliament, maximum on March 12, where members are chosen, parliamentary groups are formed, committees are formed and the speaker of parliament is chosen. This post, previously held by Roger Torrent, will be the one that decides who will appear for the nomination. For Illa, therefore, it would not be enough just to have been the winner of the elections.

Once the Parliament is constituted, the election of the President of the Generalitat would take place, previously proposed by the President of the Parliament and the various political groups. The proposed candidate will have to attend the nomination debate, where he will have to obtain the absolute majority of the voters of the House (68 yes). If he does not succeed, he will have another chance, where this time he will need a simple majority: more yes than no. Negotiations have already started and everything is open.