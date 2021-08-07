New digital image for Fraternidad-Muprespa

The contents and menus of each of his company profiles (companies, freelancers, workers, consultants and corporate) have been readjusted so that any user can clearly identify with the content he needs to visit, avoiding duplication and accessing more easily to accessible and clear information.

The simplification of the texts as well as the reduction and the regrouping of the contents of management and treatment of the services and benefits, was the objective of this new organizational conception, which seeks greater simplicity in the language for the compression of the most complex procedures. complex.

New repository content has also been created with all the editable electronic forms necessary for carrying out any procedure with the mutual insurance company.

The graphical interface of the Web portal has also been reformed with this optimization, by replacing the photos of all content with new images of vector illustrations, with simple lines and solid colors. In this way, better visibility is obtained.

This change has also been carried over to the covers of each profile, news, events, content, priority access to highlighted sections, promotional carousels for active campaigns and the footer common to all pages, which gives access to the rest of the mutual information portals.

” With these changes, we hope to have collaborated in improving the usability of the web portal and that the browsing experience is pleasant and enjoyable, meeting the expectations of those who have chosen to visit us, but if we are looking for something , it is to be useful, to be close to our customers, protected workers, our mutuals, independent members and society in general, ” said Natalia Fernndez Laviada, Deputy Director of Prevention, Quality and of the Mutual’s Communication.

Strong increase in navigation data

Over the past year, the web portal has seen a sharp increase in both the number of users and the number of pages viewed due, among other factors, to the high demand for information on the regulation of extraordinary benefits related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the use of the majority of digital channels due to the increase in the number of employees working from home.

User growth was 120% compared to 2019, from 560,510 in 2019 to 1,234,290. The percentage of new users increased by 122%, 1,180,433 last year compared to 529,667 in 2019.

The number of pages visited increased by 140.5%, from 1,955,493 visits in 2019 to 4,703,321 in 2020. The total number of page visits was 5,113,460 in 2020, compared to 2,101,195 in 2019.

