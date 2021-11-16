new-dramaturgies-emerge-at-international-festivals

For years now, theatrical creators have been breaking frontiers in search of new languages ​​that emerge with other performing arts: beyond the text, dance, music, poetry, dance appear. But the new generations do not stop investigating and arrive ready to develop new discourses and impregnate the stages with their most radical and transgressive proposals. And the great appointments of the avant-garde theater in Spain remain attentive to their progress. Together with established creators such as Romeo Castellucci, Angélica Liddell, Christos Papadopoulos, Dimitris Papaioannou, Alain Platel, Oskaras Koršunovas and Christiane Jatahy, emerging figures coexist these days at the Madrid Autumn Festival and the Girona High Season.

“The theater scene is as short of opportunities as it is of powerful and interesting directors and playwrights.” This is how clear the Catalan actress and poet Juana Dolores, daughter of Andalusian emigrants, declares herself “narcissistic, not self-centered, and esthete”. At his 29 years, he is one of the new faces that have burst onto the Spanish scene with force. This is proven by the fact that her name appears both in the Autumn Festival and in the Girona High Season, where she recently presented her audiovisual piece Miss Univers and her first piece for theater, # Juana Dolores # massa Diva per a un moviment assembleari (Juana Dolores, too diva for an assembly movement), which she describes as “poetic elevation of a conflict, nothing more.”

Dolores debuts with this piece as a playwright, but also as an actress. It is a monologue in which he interprets the vulnerable and violent individuality in front of a community that is the public. “This piece is born from the fact that I have nothing to lose. I decided to do something my way. Without a penny, but as I really would like. I didn’t trust anyone and that’s why I wanted to work alone, accompanied by my best friends, who are the only ones who understand me and the only ones who worry me about being understood. All that unconsciousness or resignation made me be even more free in the creation process, and to bet and risk in a very unprejudiced way, “he assures in an interview with this newspaper by email. Although the work has the title in Catalan, it is interpreted in Spanish. “My work is not mestizo, it is Andalusian 100%”, says this versatile artist (she practices visual poetry and video art), who won the Amadeu Oller prize for poetry with Bijuteria.

But although names like Juana Dolores are new in these appointments, Alberto Conejero, poet, playwright and director of the Autumn Festival since January 2020, is not in favor of tagging them. “There are creators with a very solid career and others who still have a way to go. They are at different points in their professional life. What is clear is that the moment is of absolute emergence and there is room for everyone and, especially, for those who use languages ​​to which we are still not very accustomed ”, says Conejero, who defends that the obligation of a festival is in the search for those areas of risk, emergency and insurgency, a border place where theater is confused with other disciplines. “I, who come from the text theater, do not renounce the exceptional and take all the scenic experiences to the limit”, defends the one that was National Prize for Dramatic Literature in 2019 for The geometry of wheat .

Perfect example of this universe in which all materials come together in a somewhat confused way and without hierarchies, performance , poetry and music, is the one offered by María Salgado (Madrid, 1984) and Fran MM Cabeza de Vaca (Córdoba, 1976), which since 2012 have been working together. Research is at the center of his projects, with audiotext as the confluence of the different arts. Under this premise they premiere this week at the Autumn Festival the last fragment of a trilogy of scenic pieces that, with the title of Last Kingdom Horseman , is a whole journey through life , from learning the word and the relationship with language to literacy when one enters school and, later in adolescence, how one enters the night and desire as a motor of political emancipation. “It is an invitation to listen, to feel, it is a commitment to pleasure, which requires participation, where the body on stage and the performance are imposed”, say these authors and directors, who are also the interpreters of the three works. They are well aware of the difficulties and ups and downs to which new creators are subjected. The same thing premiered a performance in a gymnasium of an institute in Getafe (Madrid) that one day skipped to the Valle-Inclán theater, headquarters of the National Dramatic Center; a space provided by the Reina Sofía Museum or, now, to the Teatros del Canal. “Going changing places and spaces is the way to find other audiences, which is one of our main difficulties.”

There is a phrase painted on the walls facing the street of the Teatro del Barrio de Madrid that says: “There is no entertainment more exciting than reality.” Olga Iglesias from Extremadura points her finger at these words as a way to reaffirm herself on the path that, although late, she has decidedly undertaken. At her 46 years and after “being a mercenary of life”: pollster, typist, production assistant, reader of books for publishers and other trades, she has just finished To premiere at the Autumn Festival as an actress and author together with the journalist and activist Nerea Pérez de las Heras, Madrid from 39 years, with the play How did we get here? “I came to the theater at a late age and now I wonder what the obstacles have been on a personal, professional and structural level that have prevented me from exercising life as I wanted with freedom. And the theater is the ideal vehicle because everything is possible in it “, declares Iglesias in a telephone conversation.

Pérez de las Heras’s show, directed by Andrea Jiménez, is a settling of accounts with what we are and what we wanted to have been, with what one keeps silent and with what we never dared to do or say. How did we get here? is an exercise in political agitation that plays with a format of television show , in which Pérez de las Heras is the host of the program and Iglesias la invited. “From a critical and committed look, a show has emerged about a dumpster obsessed with her mother, who has spent four decades mired in precariousness,” say the creators, well accustomed to what they call guerrilla theater. “Wonderful things are happening in the theater, but they have to let us do them. There are too many speeches that are hard to break. ”