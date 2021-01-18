New firmware for Surface Pro 7 now available

The Surface product line differs from other manufacturers in design and support. Microsoft understands that device support is essential for many users. Their latest device, the Surface Pro 7 (courtesy Surface Pro 7+) now receives a firmware update with new drivers. Let’s see the news that has arrived.

Surface Pro 7 receives new firmware update

This is the first firmware update this year for Surface Pro 7 owners. And it doesn’t include anything new to the device. The January 2021 firmware update is intended to improve the overall system security and stability, let’s see the full list of changes:

Component Version What’s New Intel iCLS Client 1.61.251.0 Directs security updates and improves system stability Intel Management Engine Interface 2031.15.0.1743 Deals with security updates and improves system stability Intel Management Engine Extension 1952.14.0.1470 Target updates Improves system stability and security Surface Hid Mini Driver 3.31.139.0 Improves system stability and fixes system error checking Surface Integration Service Device 6.105.139.0 Increases integration between services and system addresses Surface ME system bug check 13.0.1594.2 Fixes security updates and improves system stability Surface UEFI 9.101.140.0 Performs security updates and improves system stability

We remind you that, as usual, these updates are gradual. This means that it may take some time to receive updates on our Surface Pro 7 devices.

Additionally, the first-gen Surface Studio also received a new firmware update earlier this month. Fixed some major issues including a bug check that occurs when devices come out of hibernation.