New height of Mount Everest: Dispute over height of Mount Everest, Sino-Nepal revealed height of Sagarmatha – Nepal China jointly announces new snow height of Mount Everest at 8,848.86m

Kathmandu / Beijing

The dispute over the height of Mount Everest, the world’s tallest peak, is now over. China and Nepal jointly said the new height of Mount Everest is now 8,848.86 meters. The new Everest summit was jointly announced by Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Gowli and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Earlier in 2005, the height of Mount Everest was 8,844.43 meters.

China recently sent a 30-member investigative team to end the Everest height dispute. This Chinese team left the base camp of Mount Chomolungma to climb Everest. Upon reaching the summit of Everest, this team measured the world’s highest peak with the help of the Global Satellite System. The team that climbed Everest included professional climbers and a surveyor from the Chinese Ministry of Natural Resources.

The investigation team measured the height of Everest using a global navigation satellite and a gravimeter. The investigation team reached Chomolungma base camp in early April. Since its inception in 1949, the Chinese investigation team has climbed Everest 6 times so far and measured its height. China released Everest in 1975 and 2005. Everest’s elevation was 8,848.13 meters in 1975 and 8,844.43 meters in 2005.

5G signal ‘reaches’ the top of Mount Everest

Chinese mountaineers of Mount Everest will now be able to use the 5G broadband telecommunications service when reaching its peak. Chinese state media recently reported that the world’s tallest base station in the remote Himalayan region has started operations. According to the Chinese public telecommunications company China Mobile, this base station is built at an altitude of 6500 meters. It is located in the modern base camp of Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world.