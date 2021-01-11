New HP Elite Folio with ARM processor and 5G connectivity

In September of last year, Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G, its latest SoC for PC. This is a small upgrade from the first-generation chipset, and Qualcomm said it was because it wanted to shorten the time between announcement and availability. At the time, there was a teaser for an HP business PC that would use the new platform. It is now a reality with the new Elite Folio.

HP Elite Folio goes ARM with Snapdragon 8cx 2 Gen

You may remember that a few years ago HP had the Specter Folio. It’s the same form factor, but without the leather cover and swapping out the Intel Y-series processor for a faster ARM chipset. Instead, the Elite Folio has a unique magnesium body shedding the leather and aluminum of its predecessor. Even so, he weighs 1.29 kilos, which is a bit surprising.

The Elite Folio has a 13.5-inch 3: 2 display with a resolution of 1920 × 1280 and an option for the HP Sure View Reflect privacy screen. Naturally, it supports Windows Ink and HP decided to hide the stylus under the keyboard. The design of the HP Elite Folio makes the screen fold flat like a tablet. The justification for the weight is found in its autonomy which climbs up to more than 24 hours.

Microsoft’s commitment to ARM has come hand in hand with teams that are always connected. However, HP offers us three connectivity options. There is a Wi-Fi only setup, an option for a Snapdragon X20 4G LTE modem, and an option for a Snapdragon X55 5G modem.

It also offers other premium options, such as up to 16 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512 GB of M.2 NVMe 2280 SSD storage. It has also passed 19 MIL-STD-810H tests and contains 90% of recycled magnesium. As we’ve seen on the Elite Dragonfly as well, the speakers are made from plastics collected from the ocean. It is a part that HP has always considered with its durable equipment.

The HP Elite Folio will arrive in February and the company will announce pricing as we get closer. At the moment, we only hope that it comes at a moderate price so that ARM has more room in Windows. Of course, if we stick with its predecessor, we’d be talking about a starting price of $ 1,299.