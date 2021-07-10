New images of the B21 stealth bomber: New clean look Images of the B21 Raider Stealth US Air Force nuclear bomber: New images of the American B21 nuclear plane

Strong points:

US Airforce shows glimpses of B21 Raider stealth bomber New footage shows licking, cockpit windows and more details Every plane costs ₹ 4,500 crore, America prepares 100 planes Washington

Amid growing tensions with China on the one hand and Russia on the other, America has spared no effort to make its military more advanced and show its strength. Some time ago there were reports that the US Air Force had completed construction of its top secret B-21 Raider Stealth bomber. Now new photos of it have come out where we can see what it will actually look like.

America designed these planes to beat the world’s most advanced air defense system. Last month it was said in the report that 2 B-21 Raider stealth bombers were prepared. The United States claims that this bomber cannot even be detected by the radar of the Russian defense system S-400. They are also capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

According to Military.com, the sleek look of the aircraft manufactured by Northrop Grumman is clear in the new images. The new images are different from the concepts that were revealed earlier. Its front part looks more precise in the new image. Apart from that, slanted windows are also visible in the cockpit. The larger plane has four windows that protrude from the front of the cockpit.

In this photo, the bomber is seen at Edwards Air Force Base in California. This is where it should be tested later. According to the DailyMail report, the cost of a plane can be $ 600 million or around Rs 4,500 crore. America has a plan to make at least 100 of these planes. It is believed that they can enter service within the next five years. However, the military has kept their details very secret.

