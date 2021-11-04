new-madrid,-new-spain,-new-latin-america

The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, with his Lima counterpart Jorge Muñoz Wells, this Tuesday. MADRID CITY COUNCIL (Europa Press)

Historians have used rivers of ink analyzing what Spain and Europe contributed to the New World from that time on 12 October 1492 in which Columbus and his companions arrived in America for the first time. The language, the administration, Christianity, the preservation of pre-Columbian languages, the miscegenation of our races … All these aspects have been the object of in-depth analysis, but it is often overlooked what was the first task that Columbus and those who continued their work imposed themselves. Indeed, before the mines and the missions, before the cathedrals and chairs, Spain built and founded cities in America. The Spanish municipality, in turn heir to the Roman municipality, was the administrative base, the bureaucratic cornerstone on which the work of Spain in America was founded.

More than 500 years have elapsed since the first New World settlement was built. It was called Christmas and it was just a camp built in a hurry with the wood that could be rescued from the shipwreck of the Santa María, the only one of the Spanish ships that did not return to Europe on Columbus’s first voyage. When the Admiral returned in 1494 he verified that the fort had been destroyed and decided on the foundation of the first city proper, Isabela, of which we even know the name of the first mayor, Antonio de Torres.

Centuries later, in a world that is as distant from that one as one planet from another, Mayors and representatives of the 29 cities that make up the Union of Ibero-American Capital Cities (UCCI) meet in Madrid from today to update a bond of cooperation and mutual aid that, after proving decisive in the fight against the pandemic in recent months, also aspires to be so now in the moment of recovery.

I am convinced that municipal administrations are key in shaping the globalized world of the future and that our specific weight will increase as this century progresses. This certainty has only deepened in these two intense years that I have led the management of the second largest city in the European Union. In this sense, I consider that the work in this period of the UCCI, an organization that encompasses urban centers that add 100 million people between Europe and America, it is a privileged example of the extent to which cities can assume leadership in solving the most pressing problems of citizens, especially in extreme situations such as those we have experienced on a global scale since March of 2020.

The Iberoesphere constitutes an inescapable web of spiritual and material links . Our closeness at all levels allows us to speak rigorously as a family of peoples, but, at the same time, we cannot ignore friction and disagreements between our respective nations. Cities are the privileged area in which these distances can be shortened, the space in which to verify that what two governments cannot do jointly, two city councils can carry out.

The UCCI General Assembly that begins today in Madrid faces its work convinced that cities are the administrations closest to the citizen and that we perfectly represent the spirit Ibero-American of cooperation, effort, mutual aid, and a vocation for excellence. It is our moral and political responsibility to materialize these neighborhoods, to embody this historical, cultural and linguistic communion. I insist: it is within our reach to achieve what is beyond the reach of our governments. The impulse to leave must come from us because there is nothing more similar to a citizen than his city.

Tools like the UCCI They are called to play a central role in the task that lies ahead of us now: designing concrete initiatives and plans to strengthen our ties and improve the living conditions of our citizens. In this sense, I consider it a success that the strategy 2021 – 2024 of the UCCI contemplates that the 50% of the budget is allocated to Technical Cooperation Projects: there is no other way; We have been laboratories of transformation processes, the best of the human being has been projected in its local actions of help and cooperation. Now we must live up to this complex context created by the pandemic.

One last thought. It is almost a constant in our centuries-old common Ibero-American history that the substantial changes, the rudder strokes that our nations have experienced, have been forged in the heart of their capitals. Throughout centuries, entire countries have followed the path that their main urban nucleus opened. With humility, but with determination, Madrid today aspires to embody in itself the defining features of a new city – drive, ambition, openness, vibration, welcome – with the hope that they will spread in successive concentric slings, first to the rest of Spain , then to the set of free and sister nations that make up Latin America.