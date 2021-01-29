New malaria mosquito in African cities: Dangerous new mosquito arrives in Africa from India, energized scientists are crossing the world – New malaria mosquito emerges in Ethiopia and African cities of India Experts are worried

Strong points:

A new malaria mosquito is spreading in African cities amid the Corona virus disaster, which has stressed scientists around the world. This malaria mosquito has a devastating effect on the people who live there. The researchers said the main larvae of the malaria mosquito found in India, the larvae of Anaphylis rigidensi, have now reached various cities in Africa.

Researchers at Radboud University Medical Center in the Netherlands and Ethiopia’s Armauer Hansen Research Institute have said that vectors are living organisms that can infect bacteria that are dangerous between humans or animals to humans. This invasive mosquito species arrived in Africa only a few years ago and has now reached the waters of Ethiopian cities. Researchers say it’s very likely to be the local strain of the mosquito.

It was until now believed that mosquitoes transmitted by mosquitoes in Africa thrive in rural areas, but now that perception has changed with the new strain of malaria. Meanwhile, experts are already worried that this particular mosquito has already taken root in urban areas of Ethiopia, Sudan, Dijibuti. The researchers said that now the risk of malaria has also increased in urban areas in Africa.

4.09,000 people died of malaria in 2019

Treatment of malaria is possible and millions of patients come to India every year. However, it also kills a large number of people. In 2019 itself, 4.09,000 people died. According to a report by the World Health Organization, 94% of malaria cases and deaths occurred in African areas. The researchers tried to find out if this new strain of mosquitoes, associated with local malaria parasites, could be fatal to health.

Infectious disease specialist Teun Boussema said: “Our surprise came as no surprise when the Asian mosquito was more receptive to the local malaria parasite than the Ethiopian mosquito colony. It appears that the mosquito will be the most rapidly spread among the two main malaria species ”. The researchers called for immediate action.