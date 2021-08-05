‘Coworking’, ‘coliving’ and ‘workation’: new market niches driven by teleworking and the pandemic

Among the new booming spaces, ‘colivings’ are the evolution of ‘coworking’, one more step towards the coexistence of users with the aim of sharing much more than professional projects.

The big hotel chains, countries and territories that are very attractive for holidays, such as Barbados, Bermuda or the Algarve, are betting on “workation”, a concept designed to live and work while increasing the quality of life.

The pandemic, in addition to the health and economic crisis it provokes, has brought in new players, such as teleworking, which in turn is accelerating new ways of working and living. These are ‘coworkings’, ‘colivings’ and ‘workations’, which not only open the door to new market niches in the real estate sector, but also generate new professional profiles to boost these spaces and market them, which is a great bargain opportunity for the real estate sector.

These models already exist in our society, especially the first two, but the pandemic that is ravaging us is going to be a powerful catalyst of the process, accelerating their development and turning them into very interesting and desired alternatives, basically among the most popular groups. popular, young people, ” explained Lola Alcover, secretary of the COAPI General Council of Spain. Indeed, “coworkings”, shared workspaces focused on cooperation and the generation of synergies between users, thus promoting social and professional life, are on the increase and now exceed 800,000 square meters in Spain.

‘Coliving’, a kind of ‘co-experience’ or corporate residence, is, for its part, the evolution of coworking, one more step towards the coexistence of users in order to share much more than professional projects. . In that sense, these communities can have office space, libraries, gymnasiums “and whatever the developer wants to integrate and is viable,” says Alcover. “The recent regulation in Catalonia of mini-apartments with shared community spaces establishes a legal basis for this type of promotion, which we will undoubtedly see develop in the years to come due to its strong demand”, he underlines. .

The rise of these new models of life and work gives rise to new professional profiles associated with the revitalization of these spaces: the “community builder” in the case of “coworkings” and the community manager in “coliving” spaces. ” This offers the professional the possibility of entering into the marketing of this type of products, being suitably trained to know and perfectly master the peculiarities and the peculiarities of this new market in which to operate and which opens so many market possibilities to the sector. real estate, ” says Alcover.

Living and working in vacation areas

In this context of reconciling social life, work and leisure in the same space, “work” comes into play. This concept, which combines the Anglo-Saxon terms “work” and “vacation”, is more new, but the pandemic has accelerated its staging and its approach based on improving the quality of life in areas associated with vacations suggests a relevant evolution of this business model.

In this sense, large companies and hotel chains are betting on this format, but also certain countries and territories with a strong tourist attraction such as Barbados, Bermuda or the Algarve. “The entry into play of teleworking allows this mobility, and also makes it possible to readjust the hotel offer to new targets and ways of apprehending the way of life”, analyzes Lola Alcover.

