New measures for Covid-19, today

The United States reached 28,989,066 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 524,979 deaths from COVID-19 disease on Sunday, according to the independent tally from Johns Hopkins University. This balance at 8:00 p.m. local time represents 804 more deaths than Saturday and 42,548 new infections. California is now the state most affected by the pandemic with 54,217 deaths, followed by New York (48,335), Texas (45,315), Florida (31,683), Pennsylvania (24,334), New Jersey (23,574) and Illinois (23015).