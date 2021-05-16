New measures for the coronavirus and last minute in Spain, today

China adds 23 new coronavirus cases, 9 local and 14 imported

The Chinese Ministry of Health on Sunday confirmed 23 new cases, 9 of local transmission and 14 imported, without a record of new deaths from the disease. Of these 14 cases, five were reported in Guangdong, three in Yunnan and two in Shanghai, while one in Inner Mongolia, Henan, Sichuan and Shaanxi, according to the report collected by the official Chinese news agency Xinhua. . As of Friday, there is a record of a total of 5,838 cases imported to the mainland. Of these, 5,576 were discharged from hospital after recovery and 262 remained hospitalized. No deaths were reported among the imported cases.