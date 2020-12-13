New messages from Francisco Martínez: he is considered a “used pringao” by the PP after his involvement in ‘Kitchen’

New messages from the former number two of the Interior, Francisco Martínez, to which laSexta had exclusive access. On this occasion, Martínez was read stating that he found himself in this mess because he was committed and loyal, which he said was “his big mistake”. Yet it is a loyalty that he is not required to maintain, according to his assistant.

“Yes, but that doesn’t exonerate me, I’m a jerk,” Martinez replies, to which she replies: “But you don’t have to take responsibility for others. You didn’t do anything on your own initiative.” His advisor insists on this idea: someone wants him to be the scapegoat: “They deceived you, but you are not a criminal or a corrupt.”

The former chief regrets the situation: “You and I know this, and a few others. It is obvious that I did not properly assess the risks. We were in a shark pool. She tries to encourage him, “You don’t like them because you’re not like them and you have no experience with it.” But he confines himself to repeating that he is “a fool, stupid and worn out.” “Silly no. Rookie. It’s not the same thing,” the adviser corrects.

However, this leads Martínez himself to assure in these messages that he is not “ready to eat the brown one” alone. “You weren’t even PP,” I said, to which the former number two added: “And the roles of Bárcenas and his fucking mother didn’t care (SIC)”. The assistant thinks at this point that this is “logical” and demands that they “search among those who care”.

This is not the only time when Martínez can be seen very affected. The phone messages from the former secretary of state to his wife are also very revealing: “This is going to sink me, L”. His wife says it will “sink” him, but they will “float up”: “We will do it together, honey”. Martínez considers that if it had not been for the Villarejo affair, he would have had good options in a married government.