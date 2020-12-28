New Microsoft Edge for Business design leaks

If there has been a team within Microsoft that has performed well this year, it is Microsoft Edge. They fulfilled all the functions which should be synchronized for this year 2020. It is true that in the stable version the open tabs and the history are still missing.

But even with everything, they keep finding ways to improve the browser. This time linked to the new tab of Microsoft Edge for Business. A key point to know what we were working on and to be able to resume things easily.

Microsoft 365’s new Microsoft Edge tab will be even more useful

For Microsoft 365 education and business subscribers, the home screen or new tab changes. We have access to the last sites visited, as in our personal accounts, and access to the latest documents. In this way, we have access to the most important information at all times.

Now you want to promote even more by offering more information about it. We will have four columns each with its function:

Weather calendar Events Recommended files Most frequent sites

Nevertheless, below we have access to the most recent files, the ones that we have pinned and shared. A wide variety of options that even have a double presence. Like frequent sites which may correspond to the best tables in some cases.

Even so, the design is much better and the hand in design by the Microsoft Edge team shows it. They still have a lot of work to do, but every day they have a better design that invites you to use it.

We hope that this year 2021 will offer us many new browsing experiences within Microsoft Edge. Without a doubt, the change of engine has made Edge a great alternative to Google Chrome in just two years.