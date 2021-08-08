New opening and hiring for MediaMarkt in Sabadell

The company plans to integrate professionals with a dynamic profile, experience in the position, teamwork skills, initiative and excellent customer service skills.

MediaMarkt, the leading omnichannel distributor of consumer electronics and technology in our country, is looking for 60 professionals to work at its new store in Sabadell, which is scheduled to open in November at the Va Sabadell shopping center.

To this end, the company is now opening the selection process, with which it plans to integrate professionals who stand out for their dynamism, their experience in the position, their ability to work in a team, their initiative, their enthusiasm. and their excellent ability to take care of clients. In addition, their knowledge of technology will also be valued. This process will end with interviews with candidates from Monday August 30 to Friday September 3.

Among the 60 vacant positions for the new store, the public sales, cashier staff, warehouse staff and service staff stand out.

All interested professionals will be able to access the selection process via the MediaMarkt “Work with us” job portal.

For Gonzalo Valdivieso, Director of MediaMarkt Sabadell, “one of the fundamental pillars of MediaMarkt are people, where the success of the company lies. Por eso, desde MediaMarkt Sabadell queremos contar con profesionales con una verdadera vocacin de servicio hacia nuestros clientes, que disfruten de su da a da acercando lo ltimo en tecnologa a todos los sabadellenses, y, de este modo, convertnos en su aliado de confianza The area”.

MediaMarkt Sabadell will be the company’s first store in the city with a wide range of consumer electronics and technology to provide a unique shopping experience for all customers.

Have an area of ​​1,895m2 and a large catalog of services, including warranty extensions, product repairs, home and remote technological assistance, development and customization services, screen protection , shipping, installation and configuration, as well as financing solutions for purchases made.

