New Razer Hammerhead, the gaming headset for smartphones

This week, Razer announced its Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earphones with THX® certified audio for high fidelity sound and advanced hybrid active noise cancellation. This allows us to have an unparalleled listening experience, without interruption and with crisp, clear sound and impressive bass. Ready for any situation whether you are working from home or taking the street.

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro, minimum latency and maximum audio quality

Like the standard fan-favorite Hammerhead True Wireless headset, this Pro model has comfortable touch controls. It also has voice assist compatibility. In addition to a custom low latency bluetooth connection and longer battery life with the charging case.

The comfortable and secure fit with improved sound insulation is guaranteed. Thanks to a design that fits inside the ear with the inclusion of premium Comply memory foam. The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earphones are also IPX4 certified for sweat and splash protection.

“The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro headset is a premium mobile accessory. For everyday users and mobile gamers who demand great sound and customizable settings, ”said John Moore, Razer Device Sales and Marketing Manager. “Users will benefit from an incredible fit, superior audio quality and uninterrupted low latency audio. Valid for movies, music, games, as well as voice and video calls. All in a small size that fits in your pocket. “

Advanced hybrid active noise cancellation for a hassle-free experience

The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro uses Hybrid ANC by canceling unwanted internal and external noise. Simultaneous generation of inverted sound waves and combined with an improved passive sound insulation solution. This is achieved by incorporating two external and two internal microphones. To deliver the desired sound with crystal-clear clarity.

THX® certified audio

To meet the stringent requirements for obtaining THX certification, precise details such as frequency range and response are evaluated, and the device must be able to deliver clear and detailed sounds, as well as deep impact bass. and no volume distortion. high. This certification process also requires excellent sound isolation which the Hammerhead True Wireless Pro addresses with an over-the-ear design for the perfect fit. Customized comfort levels and other acoustic options are provided by the premium ‘Comply’ foam ear cushions, with one of 6 sets of silicone covers included in various sizes and materials.

All of this has only one downside. So much tech doesn’t have to be taken into account and the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro costs $ 209.99. Of course, they are surely one of the best headphones in this price range.