New restrictions | Madrid, Andalusia, Castile and León, Catalonia and the rest of the communities, today January 15

Coronavirus infections in Spain continue to increase, which is why the Autonomous Communities are taking action and further restricting the mobility of citizens.

In the following paragraphs, we review the situation in each of the 17 Autonomous Communities, as well as the measures they propose to take.

Andalusia

In Andalusia, for the moment, mobility is allowed between the eight provinces, although Andalusian President Juanma Moreno has argued that this could be limited in the coming days or hours.

In addition, the curfew is established from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. In addition, university courses are online.

Non-core business activity is limited to La Línea (Cadiz) and Añora (Cordoba). Shops and cafes can open until 8:00 p.m. and the hotel business must close at 6:00 p.m. In addition, the closure of the perimeter of the eight municipalities of Campo de Gibraltar and the municipality of Añora is maintained.

The six-person limit is also maintained at social gatherings. Regarding the hotel industry, Moreno said that food can be collected on site until 9:30 p.m., this time being extended until 11:30 p.m. in the event of home delivery.

Aragon

The government of Aragon announced on Friday new restrictions to stop the increase in infections and saturation in hospitals. They decreed the perimeter confinement of the three provincial capitals (Huesca, Zaragoza and Teruel) and six other municipalities with more than 10,000 inhabitants (Alcañiz, Calatayud, Cuarte de Huerva, Ejea de los Caballeros, Tarazona and Utebo).

In addition, the curfew is advanced to 10 p.m., meetings are limited to four people, and non-essential business establishments must close at 6 p.m.

Asturias

The government of the Principality of Asturias has made sure that from next week it will start to apply “energetic and rigorous” measures, in the words of its spokesperson Melania Álvarez. In the next few hours, details of the new restrictions will be known, which will complement those already put into practice since January 14.

The curfew in Asturias is currently set from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., although shops must close by 8 p.m. at the most. Hotel and restaurant establishments cannot admit customers after 7:30 p.m., although home delivery activity may be extended until 11:30 p.m. The pick-up time on request is 10 p.m. at the latest.

Cantabria

Cantabria is closed on the perimeter, as well as by a curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. In addition, on the table is the possibility of closing shopping centers on weekends and banning sports events with the public for a month. The measure will take effect at midnight on Saturday and will continue until midnight on February 15.

Castilla La Mancha

In Castilla-La Mancha, the perimeter containment is maintained in the municipalities of 2012 and mobility restrictions in all the municipalities of Ciudad Real, where the curfew extends from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. In the rest of the territory, it varies from 00:00 to 06:00. In addition, citizens are recommended to avoid encounters with people who do not live together.

Castile and Leon

Castilla y León advances the curfew to 8:00 p.m. Likewise, the Government has decided to confine all the provinces within the perimeter and to limit home meetings to four people.

Catalonia

The government has extended the current restrictions for an additional seven days, until Monday, January 25. These include in particular the confinement of the perimeter by the municipalities and the limitation of capacity in the stores.

Current measures limit perimeter mobility between municipalities if it is not a question of going to work, to the doctor, for examinations or other unavoidable problems and the closure of shopping malls, gymnasiums and stores over 400 meters squares, in addition to the closure of all shops not essential on weekends.

In addition, the Fútbol Club Barcelona has decided to postpone the presidential elections, scheduled for Sunday 24 January, and the same could apply for the elections to the Catalan Parliament, set in principle for 14 February.

Extremadura

In Extremadura, mobility is limited until January 20 in all municipalities, preventing entry and exit throughout the territory, with justified exceptions.

The curfew is maintained from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and non-essential hotels and businesses will remain closed in towns with more than 5,000 inhabitants. In addition, the capacity is 30% in commercial premises, 40% in hotels, 50% outdoors and 35% in hotels for 28 days.

Galicia

Galicia as a whole is confined to the perimeter, social gatherings are limited to four people and the curfew is advanced to 10 p.m. From 6:00 p.m., gatherings of people who do not live together in houses are prohibited. The closure of 33 municipalities with more than 10,000 inhabitants and 27 with less than 10,000 inhabitants was also decreed.

Shops must close at 9:30 p.m. and it is forbidden to stay in the common areas of large shopping centers. The restaurants will have the closing limit at 6:00 p.m., limiting their capacity to 30% indoors and 50% on the terraces.

the Balearic Islands

In the Balearics, the Consell approved on Monday January 13 the ban on social gatherings between people who do not live together in the islands of Mallorca and Ibiza, where shops, bars, restaurants and gyms will also close at 8:00 p.m. However, bars and restaurants will be allowed to prepare take-out food until the 10 p.m. curfew. These measures will be in effect until January 30.

Canary Islands

In the Canary Islands, the maximum capacity for people who do not live together will be six people on the islands of Fuerteventura, La Palma and El Hierro, where the curfew is maintained from 00:00 to 06:00.

On the other hand, in La Gomera, Gran Canaria and Lanzarote, the maximum capacity is four people and the curfew is from 23:00 to 06:00, On the other hand, in Tenerife, an island that is on red alert, only cohabiting partners can meet, except in bars and restaurants where the capacity is 4 people, and mobility is limited from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Pays Basque

The Basque government is considering increasing the curfew from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., as an alternative to total containment.

In addition, “additional measures” could be applied in municipalities whose incidence exceeds 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Navarre

From this Friday to January 28, the region’s hotels must close at 9:00 p.m., one hour earlier than expected so far, and smoking is prohibited on the terraces.

In addition, the closure of the perimeter, the 11 p.m. curfew and the capacity limitation are maintained: 30% in department stores and 50% in retail.

Madrid

In the Community of Madrid, the curfew is brought forward to 11:00 p.m. from next Monday. Likewise, the closure of catering establishments was announced at 10 p.m.

In turn, the restricted localities and health zones were enlarged, with a total of 47 health zones and 19 municipalities. The new closed basic health zones are: Las Rozas (Las Matas), Collado Villalba (Sierra de Guadarrama), Móstoles (Parque Coimbra), Fuenlabrada, Fuente el Saz, San Agustín de Guadalix, Pedrezuela, El Molar and La Cabrera.

The measures are also extended by seven days in the following districts of the capital of Madrid: Chamberí (Andrés Mellado), Hortaleza (San Chinarro), Moncloa-Aravaca (Aravaca), Tetuán (General Moscardó), District of Hortaleza (Virgen del Cortijo) , Móstoles (Felipe II, mayor Bartolomé González), Getafe: (Getafe Norte), Aranjuez (Olivas and Aranjuez), San Fernando de Henares (San Fernando and Amperchines).

Valencian Community

In Valencia, the perimeter closure is maintained throughout the community as well as the curfew at 10 p.m.

The Generalitat has decreed the confinement of 29 Valencian municipalities with “critical incidence” of the coronavirus: Borriol, Atzeneta del Maestrat, Soneja, Jérica, Alcoy, Castalla, Polop, Llíria, Massanassa, Ayora, Utiel, Sedaví, Sollana, Guadassuar, Moixent, Ontinyent, Oliva, Daimús, Canals, Benigànim, Sinarcas, Anna, Bonrepós i Mirambell, Xàtiva, Quatretonda, Cheste, and all the municipalities of Alfafar, Benetusser, Massanassa, Sedaví and Llocnou de la Corona.

Murcia

In Murcia, from January 14 and for 14 days, social, family and recreational gatherings are prohibited, limited to the maximum and allowed only between cohabitants. This measure includes exceptions, such as workplaces or educational centers, children living at an address other than that of one of the parents, care for elderly and dependent people and people in couples.

La Rioja

In La Rioja, the closure of the perimeter of the area of ​​Logroño, Lardero and Villamediana continues, as well as the closure at 5:00 p.m. of non-essential establishments from this Saturday to January 31.

The curfew will be maintained from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. throughout the community. In addition, meetings of more than 4 people not living together are still prohibited.