new restrictions, measures and curfew due to coronavirus in Spain today

Communities resume curfew

The high incidence of the coronavirus in Spain has forced a new CCAA, Navarre, to again seek judicial authorization to establish a new selective curfew on its territory, a measure which, on the other hand, will affect a large part of Catalonia and Cantabria, after their courts have ratified this restriction on night mobility in certain municipalities. Extremadura is on the opposite side after its court rejected the application of the curfew requested by the junta in the towns of Plasencia, Jaraíz de la Vera and Montehermoso. The justice system also rejected the request of the government of the Canaries to establish a curfew on the most contaminated islands. However, Ángel Víctor Torres’ executive has already announced that he will appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court. In any case, more and more Autonomous Communities are resorting to the curfew again due to the increase in infections and, thus, Catalonia and Cantabria join the Valencian Community as three regions that have approved this limitation to nighttime mobility, while Navarre waits for its Superior Court of Justice to decide. (PE)