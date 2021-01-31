New route between China and Pakistan: Pakistan to build new route to China and China to encircle India at Siachen – Pakistan will build new route to China from Gilgit-Baltistan to Xinjiang, preparing to surround India in Siachen

Pakistan will build a road between Gilgit Baltistan and Xinjiang, China. Siachen of India is eyeing Pakistan and China, making big preparations. China and Pakistan can use this route for military activities.

Constantly trying to harass India in Kashmir, Pakistan will chart a new course for its evergreen friend, China. It is feared that China and Pakistan, as well as this route, will increase the difficulties of the Indian army in Kashmir. The proposed road will be constructed from Gilgit Baltistan to Yarkand in Xinjiang, China. Explain that Gilgit Baltistan is an integral part of India which has been illegally occupied by Pakistan.

China, Pakistan to use military on the road

Currently, China and Pakistan are only connected by the Karakoram Highway, as reported by the South China Morning Post. This road was completed in 1978 with the construction of a level crossing at Khunzadab Pass. The strategic demands of China and Pakistan were not met by this route crossing inaccessible areas. This route is closed due to excessive snowfall during the winter season. In such a situation, through this new route, Pakistan is preparing to keep the supply route to China open throughout the year.

The two enemies want to keep an eye on Siachen

This Pakistan path goes through the north of Siachen. In such a situation, it is hoped that China and Pakistan will definitely serve their strategic interests in this way. Let’s say Siachen is located in the far north of the 740 kilometer Indo-Pakistan border. Also in the east begins the Line of Real Control (LAC) with China, approximately 3,488 km long.

Pak moves amid Chinese tensions, JF-17 deployed near Ladakh

This road will be connected to Skardu Air Base

The government of Gilgit Baltistan was tasked on January 15 to prepare a proposal to approve the design concept for a 10-meter-wide road for the Truco exit of the Mustang Pass, bordering Xinjiang. The proposed new road will link Yarkand to Xinjiang which will enter Gilgit Baltistan, 126 kilometers west of Ladakh. It will also connect to Skardu, where the Pakistani Air Force air base is located.

Pakistan secretly maintains military air base in PoK, satellite image finds

Chinese engineers to build Pakistan road

Pakistan will enlist the help of Chinese engineers to build this tunnel-filled road. Because Pakistan does not have the engineers and the machines that can navigate such a difficult area. Let us know that in the recent elections Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf won in Gilgit Baltistan. Right now, Imran Khan is also opening a front against India. In such a situation, the state government will work on this plan to please its prime minister.

Where will Pakistan bring money for road construction from?

Pakistan’s economic situation is currently very bad. Pakistan, in debt, does not have enough money to finance the road in such a difficult region. Pakistan’s debt is growing at a rate of 11.5% every year. On the other hand, countries other than China are also reluctant to extend further loans to Pakistan. In such a situation, the question marks remain at the start of this project.