The automotive sector, in search of talent: new skills adapted to new trends

At the start of 2021, the automotive sector accelerated after being one of the sectors most affected at the start of the pandemic. Sales of passenger cars and all-terrain vehicles fell drastically in April 2020, by 96.5%, to 4,163 vehicles less than the previous month. The automotive market closed the year with a 32.3% drop in sales, and a total of 851,325 vehicles were sold compared to 1.2 million in 2019.

Some expected figures if we take into account everything that has happened: state of alert, total closure of stores, factories, that is to say total shutdown of activity. But in recent months, there has been a slight recovery in the automotive sector, which is good news, since this industry has a significant weight in the Spanish economy.

Spain ranks 16th in the ranking of the number of vehicle registrations, made up of 137 countries. The automotive sector already accounts for 11% of gross domestic product (GDP).

In addition, according to automotive employers, exports are experiencing a rebound in vehicle sales, especially those equipped with sustainable energy engines. The automotive and new mobility industry is in a period of profound transformation, even more after the impact of COVID-19. Sales of electric vehicles in Spain reached 4,638 units in December 2020, a figure that represents a 305% year-on-year growth.

In this context, Adecco Automotive, the division of the Adecco Group specializing in the automotive sector, wanted to know the ten trends that will mark the trajectory of the automotive industry that will define the beginning of a series of changes, not only in the sector. , but also in talent management. All of these findings are included in the Future of Talent in the Automotive and Mobility Industry report.

The future of the automotive industry

The automotive and mobility industries have rushed towards a profound change to this new standard. Its main role is to respond to changing customer expectations and to maintain sustainable growth.

New technologies, such as hybrid, electric or hydrogen engines, mark the future of an industry whose most immediate challenge is to become sustainable. According to the Spanish Association of Manufacturers and Automobiles and Trucks (ANFAC), hybrid, electric and gasoline vehicles increased 63.2% in July 2020 and 31.5% in August. These data confirm the development experienced by the sector, which in February 2021 saw how registrations of these cars increased by 10.6% and 18,062 vehicles were delivered in Spain, surpassing the diesel passenger cars on sale.

By 2025, it is estimated that between 25% and 35% of all cars sold will be hybrid, plug-in or fully electric. This demand will lead to increased pressure on companies to build a new platform architecture to implement advanced driving technologies.

Ten trends in the automotive sector

As has already been pointed out, the automotive sector has undergone a great technological evolution in recent years. Whereas before cars were distinguished by their engine, they now stand out by the incorporation of new screens and features that make the equipment an aspect to be taken into account when purchasing it.

There are currently cars on the market with simple artificial intelligence systems. Thanks to this, the vehicle can recognize the environment, identify risky situations and even detect signs, pedestrians or cyclists.

For Daniel Martnez Mozo, Director of Adecco Automotive, “leading companies in the automotive sector, as they have been doing for years, will turn even more to HR experts to prepare their workforce and support their talent and change management strategies. , because the future of the industry is full of job-generating opportunities ”.

For all these reasons, Adecco Automotive has highlighted the ten trends that will mark the trajectory of the automotive sector and its talent management:

1. Connected cars and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms

More and more people are looking for a car that is connected to (almost) everything, such as their cell phone, virtual assistants, home, etc. Automakers plan to offer a myriad of digital in-vehicle services, such as the Internet of Things, and will join forces with tech, telephony and infrastructure companies to meet these market demands. These new IoT platforms will launch the next generation of vehicle services. So, over the next 10 years, companies in the automotive industry will need more workers trained in automation, robotics and artificial intelligence (AI).

2. Autonomous cars

It is estimated that by 2030, some 18 million highly autonomous vehicles (VAs) will be operational worldwide.

3. Shared mobility

Carsharing, rental and transit services will double to $ 2 trillion by 2030. Carsharing is already a game-changer in most economies and is expected to rebound once the economy collapses . The COVID-19 crisis is over.

4. Electric vehicles

As mentioned above, it is estimated that between 25% and 35% of all cars sold in 2025 will be hybrid, rechargeable or fully electric (EV).

5. Digital business

More than 2,100 digital startups are expected to disrupt the automotive supply chain. Some of the key aspects of the digital business that are already being implemented in the automotive industry are: digital manufacturing, connected supply chains, digital retail, data monetization, etc.

6. From Industry 4.0 to 5.0

The need for automation, robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) has skyrocketed due to the COVID-19 crisis. The path to Industry 5.0 will adapt with investments in simulation, cloud-based IoT platforms, cognitive manufacturing, online robotics, machine learning, and contextual intelligence. Industrial robots, which require minimal maintenance, have been the main drivers of the adoption of robotic technologies throughout the automotive value chain. In contrast, spending by automakers in Industry 5.0 (IoT) is expected to increase from $ 15 billion in 2017 to $ 40 billion in 2025.

7. Switch to digital retail

New vehicle sales are expected to contribute 40-50% of global revenues, creating an urgent need for online sales platforms.

8. Path to zero

A zero concept world is one that is based on the vision of innovating from zero, with zero emission, zero waste, zero accidents, zero faults, zero breaches of safety vehicles, etc.

9. New business models

The intensification of the digitization of car manufacturers places more and more emphasis on the transformation of know-how. Talents combining technological and engineering skills are needed to improve the capacity and innovation potential of organizations. Companies will need to train their employees, in addition to meeting the demand for different types of engineers, specialists, service teams, etc., which will have a big impact on their talent management strategies.

10. Generation Z as decision-maker

All of this comes at a time when the industry faces a more digitalized future and Gen Z is emerging as key decision makers in the world. Consumer behavior will change and to ensure business continuity there is a need for a deeper, more meaningful and holistic assessment of companies’ strategies in terms of attracting talent.

