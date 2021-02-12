new strain of coronavirus: new strain of coronavirus more contagious in Brazil: new strain of corona virus in Brazil more dangerous

The variant of the corona virus found in the Brazilian Amazon can be three times more infectious. However, the first analyzes indicate that the vaccines are effective against it. The country’s health minister gave information about this but did not provide the basis for this claim. According to Health Minister Edwardo Pazuelo, cases of viral infection have increased in recent months, but they are now under control. He says half of the country’s population will be shaved by June and the rest by the end of the year.

‘Vaccine still effective’

According to Edwardo, the corona virus vaccines are effective against the new strain of the virus, but they did not indicate what investigation it was found. At the same time, according to the Bootanntan Institute in Sao Paulo, the Chinese vaccine is being tested on new strains, but the results will not be available for two weeks. At the same time, the Fiocruz Biomedical Center in Rio de Janeiro started testing the effect of the vaccine on the Oxford virus and samples were sent to Oxford pending the results.

Brittany

The rapid spread of the new variant in Britain in December caused panic among the population, and Christmas and New Year celebrations faded. The variant named B.1.1.7 is derived after several mutations and spreads faster. In January, experts feared it would increase the risk of death compared to other viruses. However, no confirmation could be made on this matter. It has been found in many countries so far. At the same time, Sharon Peacock, head of the UK genetic surveillance program, says a new variant may be in the grip of the world.

South Africa

B.1.351, the second variant of the corona virus, was found in South Africa and had many similarities to the British variant. It was found in the United States in late January. It has an N501Y mutation which makes it more contagious. At the same time, another E484K mutation escapes the immune system of the infected person’s body. For this reason, the effect of the corona virus vaccine may also be reduced. However, testing is continuing.

What is the effect on the vaccine?

Worryingly, the impact of these new strains on many vaccines is less visible. After that, Oxford-AstraZeneca talked about a change in the vaccine, while Johnson & Johnson and Novavax also said their vaccines were not effective against the new strains. Likewise, Moderna is preparing booster shots for the new variant, while the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has also been shown to be less effective.