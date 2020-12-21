new strain of coronavirus: new strain of coronavirus: Saudi Arabia has suspended all international flights – Saudi Arabia has suspended all international flights

Strong points:

The closure of the port is also expected to increase the flight ban and will not affect carrier flights.

New coronavirus update: Saudi Arabia has temporarily postponed all of its international flights following a new strain of the corona virus and its rapidly growing cases.

Order to investigate Kovid-19 to all who returned from European countries

The country’s interior ministry said the week-long flight ban could be extended “until medical information on the nature of the virus is clear.” He said the country’s land and sea ports will also be closed. For the past three months, the government has ordered the immediate return of the Kovid-19 to all who returned from European countries. The ministry said the suspension will not affect cargo flights and the country’s supply chain.