New strain of COVID-19 may already circulate in Spain, public health expert says

Updated: Monday, December 21, 2020 11:27 AM

Published on: 12/21/2020 10:04 a.m.

“I believe this new strain of COVID-19 will already be circulating in Spain, as it can be anywhere in the world.” This is the warning from José Martínez Olmos, former Secretary General of Public Health, when asked about the new strain of the virus detected in the United Kingdom. “We must have evidence to avoid generating unfounded fear. We must seek the possibility that it circulates in our territory”, adds Martínez Olmos, who encourages us to identify it in the areas where the British have arrived in recent weeks .

On a related note, Health Minister Salvador Illa reported that, for the moment, health authorities have not registered the new strain that has been detected in the UK, which is more contagious, “but that doesn’t mean she isn’t that”.

Olmos argues that this new strain could generate “more infections, more income and more deaths”, including greater pressure on care, as was also added in Cadena SER.

For this reason, the expert stresses that “we must consider the possibility of increasing the containment measures and adopting a European response”. “The government’s response is sufficient to require a PAR from anyone who may come from the United Kingdom”, adds the expert, who insists on the need for a “coordinated and solvent response” from Europe, and more taking into account of the context of the Christmas holidays in which we are. “We play a lot. We risk the protection of health and the impact on the economy,” says Olmos.

Asked about the effectiveness of the vaccine, Martínez Olmos stresses that the detected mutation “does not endanger the capacity of the vaccine or its immune power”, although he argues that even when the vaccine is prolonged, the virus can have the ability to mutate again. “For example, with the common flu, new vaccines have to be generated over time,” explained the expert.