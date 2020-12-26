New strain of Covid-19: New strain of Covid: effect of new strain of Corona, one in 85 people in England has been infected – new effect of Covid-19 strain in Great Britain, one in 85 people infected with coronavirus in England

London

The new strain of the Corona virus is believed to have deadly effects in Britain. In England alone, one in 85 people have been found infected with the corona virus. That’s why on Friday millions of people across Britain celebrated Christmas in a simple way, staying away from friends and family. According to data from the National Health Service (NHS) Test and Trace Network, 1,73875 people were found infected between December 10 and December 16, the highest figure in a week.

One in 60 people infected in Wales

According to the National Statistics Office (ONS), cases of corona virus infection are increasing rapidly in parts of the UK. Surveys in Wales have found that one in 60 people is infected and one in 85 in England. Experts believe that the spread of new types of this deadly virus is increasing cases across the country as they are more contagious.

Vulnerable lock

Due to the strict lockdown being imposed in most parts of the UK, an almost complete lockdown of level 4 levels has been imposed in London and surrounding areas. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that tougher sanctions may be needed in the new year to prevent a new type of corona virus infection from spiraling out of control.

PM Johnson has indicated to tighten the ban

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference on Thursday, he said: “We believe that we will have to get through this difficult time, as I have said on several occasions, very strict restrictions will have to be imposed. Johnson said:” I am so sorry for this, I think it is necessary for us to prevent this infection from getting out of hand in January. He indicated a return to normal life through vaccination the following spring.

More than 6 lakh people received the corona vaccine

Data released this week by the Department of Health and Welfare showed that 616,933 people received the first dose of the Pfizer / Biotech vaccine. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and her 99-year-old husband the Prince celebrated Christmas in a simple way. The royal couple celebrated Christmas at Windsor Castle in the county of Berkshire, in the south-east of England.

Corona: Moderna’s vaccine to fight ‘new strain’, company claims