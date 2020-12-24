new strain of covid: new strain of covid: now another new strain of corona virus found in nigeria, world in panic – another new strain of covid appears to be emerging in nigeria after south africa and britain

Strong points:

Now Corona has a new strain in Nigeria, an African country, scientists engaged in an investigation: a day earlier passengers from South Africa were found in the UK, highly contagious strain The Africa CDC summoned a emergency meeting, to discuss a new strain

After Britain and South Africa, a new strain of the corona virus has now been discovered in the African country of Nigeria. Africa’s top public health official on Thursday said this new strain of Corona has been found in the people of Nigeria. A team of scientists are studying to get more information on this strain. A new strain of Corona was discovered in two passengers from South Africa in Britain on Wednesday. The new strain has been described as 70% more contagious by the British Minister for Health.

This strain is different from Great Britain and South Africa

John Nekengsong, head of the African Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said of the new strain in Nigeria that it is different in nature from that of the UK and South Africa. The strain is being studied by scientists at the Nigeria CDC and the African Center of Excellence for Infectious Disease Genomics. He called for more time to investigate this nature of the virus.

New strain named variant P681H

Dr Nekengsong reported that the potential impact of Nigerian variants on vaccines is unclear at this time. An initial report said this Nigerian variant of the corona virus was found in samples from two patients taken 100 miles north of Lagos, in southern Osun state, between August 3 and October 9. This variant of the corona virus is called P681H.

Africa CDC convenes emergency meeting

This new strain of corona virus is said to be based on two or three genetic sequences. At the end of last week, South Africa also issued an alert regarding the increase in corona cases. The African CDC has also called an emergency meeting after witnessing the increasing rate of infection across the continent. At this meeting, besides new strains of Corona, vaccine supply will be discussed on the continent.

