New times for the XXI edition of the CODESPA Business Awards

The CODESPA Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to the promotion of international cooperation for development, is once again organizing its renowned prizes, this time completely renewed in their 21st edition.

The objective of these awards, chaired by His Majesty King Felipe VI and Honorary President of the CODESPA Foundation, is to recognize the commitment of companies to the current social challenges of the world and their contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals. The 2030 Agenda, and the current global crisis caused by COVID, underscore the fundamental role played by the private sector and civil society in achieving these goals. In short, the leadership necessary for businesses to build an economy that offers opportunities for all. In this context, the CODESPA Prizes are reinventing themselves.

In 2020, the CODESPA Foundation, which organizes the aforementioned awards every two years, postponed the announcement of its awards in the face of the health emergency caused by COVID-19. This year, they are coming back in force and with a change of image of the company more renewed and current.

This XXI edition seeks initiatives that promote sustainability, conceived as the duration of solutions over time, and inclusive growth. According to Elena Martnez Garca, Deputy Director General of Projects and Institutional Development: “For CODESPA, sustainability and inclusive growth are essential values ​​on the path to prosperity for people living in situations of poverty and exclusion.

New categories

– Solidarity Company: refers to companies fully and strategically committed to social causes. This is why projects focused on social action and corporate volunteering are rewarded. The field of action can cover different areas, from the donation of working hours of its employees to the provision of the incorporation of other company resources. All this with the aim of strengthening the impact of the programs undertaken on society and the company.

– Social innovation for inclusive businesses: innovation is positioned as the differential and indisputable value of this category. They are companies with new and original initiatives that seek, in a sustainable way, the inclusion of disadvantaged people and groups.

– Journalism for development: rewards and recognizes the work of Spanish media professionals who have distinguished themselves through their social commitment. They are people who belong to any field, whether graphic, print, radio, television or digital, and who, through their messages, help to spread values ​​such as the inclusion of disadvantaged people or groups. and the achievement of the 2030 targets. Agenda.

