New US Foreign Secretary Blinken in action calls on neighbors and friendly countries upon taking office – Antony Blinken sworn in US Secretary of State succeeds Mike Pompeo

Washington

New US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has taken over. He replaces Mike Pompeo, Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Trump administration. That Mike Pompeo also heads the US intelligence agency CIA. Blinken also served as Deputy National Security Adviser from 2013 to 2015 and Deputy Foreign Minister from 2015 to 2017 during former President Obama’s tenure.

Call neighboring countries as soon as they take office

As Blinken took charge of the US State Department, he called on neighboring countries, Mexico and Canada, and two of his Asian allies, South Korea and Japan, and launched a campaign to renew diplomacy. American.

The Biden administration’s eye on the Indian Pacific region

Blinken’s appeal to his counterparts in South Korea and Japan, a longtime ally of President Joe Biden, is a sign that the Biden administration is giving its full attention to the Indo-Pacific region, which was initiated by the Obama administration and the former This has been reinforced by the Trump administration. Blinken (58) was sworn in by Carol Z. Perez on Tuesday, shortly after the US Senate approved the name. He is the executive under secretary of the Department of External Affairs on the management of Perez.

There will be an official reception on Wednesday

On Wednesday, Blinken will receive an official reception at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He tweeted that we will re-energize US diplomacy to advance our interests and values ​​in the world. He said that American leadership is important and that we have this unique ability to bring our allies together to face the challenges of today. We will jointly implement President Biden’s approach to foreign policy that promotes America’s security, prosperity, and values, and that is successful for the American people.