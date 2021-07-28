New US mask guidelines: US CDC urges vaccinated people to wear masks again

Washington

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has again changed its guidelines for wearing masks. The CDC suggested about three months ago that vaccinated people no longer needed to wear masks indoors or outdoors. Now, amid the ravages of the Delta variants, the CDC has once again declared that it is necessary to wear a mask.

Speaking to reporters, Rochelle Valensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, expressed dismay that the delta variant has shocking transmission potential, The Washington Post reports. In addition, cases caused by low vaccination rates in many areas have forced the agency to reapply the guidelines. Valensky said: “It is not good news that masking is going to be a part of the lives of people who have already been vaccinated. These new directives weigh on me.

“People wear masks indoors in public places”

The new guidelines recommend that people living in high transmission communities wear masks in indoor public places, even if they have been vaccinated. The report says that vaccinated people with vulnerable household members, including young children and people with weakened immunity, should wear masks indoors in public places. The agency also called for universal masking in schools for teachers, staff and students, regardless of their immunization status.

The CDC recommends that students return to in-person learning in reduction. In addition, the agency now also says that fully vaccinated people should get tested if they show symptoms of COVID or if they have recently come into contact with someone suspected or confirmed of an infection. Fully vaccinated Americans should also self-isolate if they test positive for the coronavirus or show symptoms.

Valensky described the delta variant as actually being a different virus capable of causing outbreaks of infection even in vaccinated people. “The Delta variant shows its willingness to fight us every day and to be opportunistic in areas where we have not shown a violent reaction against it,” he said. “Concerns were also expressed by Dr Anthony Fauci, America’s foremost infectious disease expert, who said the situation had changed markedly since May 13,” the Post said. According to the latest update from Johns Hopkins University on Wednesday morning, the United States continues to be the worst-affected country in the world with the highest number of cases and deaths with 34,603,658 and 611,409, respectively.