new variant of coronavirus in Nepal: WHO on new variant of coronavirus in Nepal: WHO on new variant of coronavirus in Nepal

Kathmandu

New variants of the corona virus have been found in many parts of the world, which are spreading rapidly and some are proving more deadly. Meanwhile, the media claimed that a new variant was also found in Nepal which has spread to Europe. However, the World Health Organization says there is no information on a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 found in Nepal.

“The vaccine also ineffective”

A DailyMail article said Thursday that ministers in the country had been alerted to a variant that appears to originate from Nepal. It has also been claimed that this variant has also started to spread in Europe. There was also talk of failure on this alleged new variant of vaccines. It was feared in this report that the Nepalese variant was found in Portugal. For this reason, holidays in Europe may be affected until August.

‘Identified only 3 variants’

In response to questions raised by this, WHO has stated that there are 3 confirmed variants alpha (B.1.1.7), delta (B.1.617.2) and kappa (B.1.617.1). Nepal currently has the highest delta variant (B.1.617.2). Earlier, the WHO special envoy said we shouldn’t be too afraid of having a new variant of the corona virus every time. Mutations occur in viruses and the WHO classifies them according to their risk.

Now a new variant of coronavirus found in Vietnam, a strain similar to India-UK is increasingly falling victim

Don’t be afraid of variations, stop spreading yourself

On ITV’s Good Morning Britain show, Dr David Nabarro said: “I don’t think we should be too scared every time a new variant comes out. Instead, we should try to stop the spread of these variants. He said that the variants will keep coming and some will be worrying, but we have to keep moving forward and think about how to live life.

Coronavirus Variants Update: Government Has Said How Many Cases Of British, South African And Brazilian Variants In The Country?

Fear of spreading to Europe