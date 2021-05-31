New variants labeled WHO were found in India as Delta, Kappa – Whidbey Daily News

The World Health Organization said that two new corona types have been found in India. Both of these types are known as ‘delta’ and ‘kappa’.

New variants labeled WHO were found in India as Delta, Kappa

New Delhi. Concerns are growing with the arrival of new types amid increasing cases of corona. The new variant of the Corona caused havoc in India in the second wave. Now the World Health Organization has labeled this new strain.

The World Health Organization said that two new corona types have been found in India. Both of these types are known as ‘delta’ and ‘kappa’. On Monday, the World Health Organization, using the letters of the Greek alphabet, announced new labels for both types of corona and also expressed concern.

READ ALSO: – Central Government instructs to remove strict, social media platform on corona’s use of ‘Indian type’

The WHO said the labels do not replace existing scientific names, which convey important scientific information and will continue to be used for research. Technical Lead for COVID-19 at WHO Maria van Kerkov said no country should be stigmatized for finding and reporting COVID variants.

The WHO said that B.1.617.2 strain or delta and B..1.617.1 strain or kappa were first discovered in India in October 2020. In the second wave, new types of cases are on the rise in India.

WHO Corona New Variant Corona New Case World Health Organization World Health Organization

WHO Corona New Variant Corona New Case World Health Organization World Health Organization