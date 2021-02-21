New video of the shock of the Galwan valley: Indian army of the Chinese army of the shock of the Galwan valley New viral video Ladakh Standoff: new video of the struggle of the Indian army and the Chinese army in the viral Galvan valley

On Chinese social media, another video of the conflict in the Galvan Valley is seen interacting with Mike on the shores of Viralnadi, Indian and Chinese soldiers have previously posted a video of the shock of Galvan.

Another video of a clash between the Indian and Chinese military in Ladakh’s Galvan Valley is going viral on Chinese social media. Large numbers of Indian and Chinese soldiers are seen on both sides of the Galvan River in this video. These jaws are also heard speaking to each other through loudspeakers. In which the Chinese soldiers say the leaders of the Indian army came. Whereupon the second Chinese soldier said the leader came then. In response to this the Indian soldiers standing across the river say into the microphone stop messing up our leaders have come.

Previously, Chinese media published a video of the violence in Galvan

Chinese government media Global Times released a video on Friday evening after accepting the truth about the murder of four soldiers in Galvan. The video showed footage of the conflict between the Indian and Chinese military. With the help of this edited video, China wanted to prove it was poor and a victim. While the truth is that the Chinese soldiers attacked the Indian soldiers using a rod with a sharp wire. The video also showed a photo of the four Chinese soldiers killed in Galvan who were honored by the dragon.

China plays the victim card by releasing video

In fact, by posting this video, he is trying to show himself as a victim. China wants to show through this edited video that India has started the violence. While the whole world is aware of the truth. Australian Strategic Policy Institute researcher Nathan Ruser claimed that geolocation help showed the skirmish was about 50 meters inside the Indian border.

Dragon is surrounded at home by returning soldiers

In fact, China has been surrounded on all sides since the start of the tensions in Ladakh. India’s sharp retaliation had already shattered the minds of PLA soldiers. Meanwhile, China was severely criticized in its own country for withdrawing troops from Lake Pangong. The Chinese were questioning the army and the Communist Party as to why the army was returning after so many days of tension.

China was troubled by 45 soldiers declaring death

The remaining cancer was terminated by the Russian news agency TAS. Taas claimed in his February 10 news that 45 Chinese soldiers had died in the violence in Galvan. After that, there was a stir in China. People around the world, including China, have more confidence in mass news, as after the fierce clashes in Galvan, Russia-led India and China had their first political interaction.

New video of the Galvan Valley violence