New ways of working transform offices into spaces of innovation

These new spaces of innovation are changing the image of offices: the walls are now blackboards; people are sitting in bleachers while others are working standing … The traditional concept of the workplace is dead.

BY RRHHDigital, 4:15 p.m. – July 28, 2021



New forms and working relationships are changing office design like never before, according to Ofita, an office furniture and design company. “There are aspects of telecommuting that people have loved and others that they hope to leave behind. Likewise, there are things on the desk that have been missed, like living with co-workers, and others who haven’t. In recent months we have also verified that while it is true that we can work from almost anywhere, there are activities or times that we need to go to the office , mainly to work as a team and collaborate, ”explains Martn Lpez, Commercial Director of Ofita.

As a result, collaborative spaces in offices have multiplied, which already before the pandemic occupied more than 60% of offices, according to a study by Ofita. And the areas designed for innovation are getting bigger and bigger every day.

These new innovation spaces are changing the image of offices. The traditional concept of workstation, with table, filing cabinet and chair, the one in which we spend the entire working day seated, gives way to totally different spaces: tables and mobile boards, bleachers, furniture for working standing …

“This overhaul responds to the change in corporate culture itself,” explains Ofita’s sales director. “Rail systems and cascading hierarchical organization have been left behind.”

In organizations, methodologies such as agile, scrum or lean startup are implemented, with the aim of promoting and accelerating the development of new projects through flexible processes and cooperative environments. Businesses adapt to the speed of market changes with their ability to correct mistakes and implement improvements at key times quickly and efficiently.

“These new work dynamics need versatile spaces and furniture to facilitate them”.

