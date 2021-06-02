New ways to share are coming from Microsoft 365

The sharing dialog has gone from being a simple item with the ability to copy a link or send it to many others. Today, Microsoft announced a number of improvements to the sharing dialog for Microsoft 365 apps this year. The company said it has gathered feedback from users on how they collaborate to improve the experience when managing permissions and sharing content. This will be gradually added to Microsoft services.

Sharing in Microsoft 365 now goes further

Note that there are ways to grant permissions to users through the intuitive menu that lets you choose between allowing editing and viewing the file. When it comes to sharing a link, we will have more options with link types and permissions when sharing. We can limit a link that is only available to people in the organization. Quick permissions and link settings are available for OneDrive for Business and SharePoint.

Here are link enhancements that allow users to generate a shareable link for documents. Currently, changing edit permissions after generating a link ensures that the document link is changed, which will continue to change. The Copy Link dialog box will now host a link for permissions that will allow users to edit access and change permissions. The app will automatically generate a new link and allow users to easily copy those links for sharing. The feature will roll out to users in November, according to Microsoft’s schedule.

The Share dialog will also add a “Shared with” list at the bottom to provide an overview of the number of users a document is shared with, which you can click to access the Manage Access settings. to further adjust the access permissions.

Finally, the Redmond company is making some improvements to the Share drop-down list. Thanks to a suite of Microsoft 365 applications such as OneDrive, SharePoint, Teams, etc. From the end of the year, the drop-down will provide a context menu with relevant sharing items. To share the document, for example by email or via Teams, which makes it easy to send quickly from this menu.