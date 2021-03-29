“New working methods and driving force to promote the development and requalification of workers at breakneck speed”

Interview. Rubn Castro, Director of Adecco Staffing: “The new ways of working and leading require promoting the development and retraining of workers at breakneck speed”

2021 has been a path of challenges and new trends for companies and has more than ever placed HRDs at the heart of social and work. In an era marked by digitization, the need to prioritize the upgrading and requalification of employees and the establishment of new models of more flexible relations between companies and employees, how to adapt the recruitment and recruitment processes to this new commercial landscape?

To understand the keys, in RRHHDigital we spoke with Rubn Castro, Adecco Director of Staffing at Grupo Adecco, who told us about the labor market situation amid the COVID-19 crisis, how the vacancies and talents are expected to be managed today, along with the difficulties and challenges recruiters face this year 2021, and what is Adecco’s vision.

Request. In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, what assessment can we make of the labor market today?

Currently, the labor market is in a period of “revolution” with significant challenges in the months to come. Starting with the most worrying, we continue to experience alarming unemployment rates and an increase in the rate due to this pandemic. Once again, at this stage, it is worth highlighting with concern the difficult situation of young people who are trying to access the labor market and where the youth unemployment rate is already above 40%. We also continue with several key sectors of the economy “off” such as Hostera, tourism or retail, due to the strong restrictions in the different Autonomous Communities, to which the shutdown of a key industry for GDP has joined. is the automotive industry, affected by the decline in sales and the lack of raw materials during these first months of 2021. To all this must be added the challenge that companies are facing in this process of accelerated transformation, with the additional difficulty of the imbalance between supply and demand of qualified professionals for the skills required by the new working environment.

Q: What are the major difficulties in managing vacancies and requests from companies?

Mainly, the lack of professionals with the knowledge, experience and skills required by the new working environment. Around 9% of vacancies are currently left vacant in companies and 8 out of 10 companies admit to having difficulty finding talent, having also exceeded 30 percentage points in the last 5 years. This is data that we believe requires careful thought and reflects that there is still a significant gap between business demand and education supply.

Q. Even in times as difficult as these, which profiles are most difficult to cover or find?

Qualified and trained profiles in the field of technology and engineering, specialists in the industrial environment (electromechanical, welders, maintenance technicians), professionals in the sanitary branch or even commercial field profiles but with languages ​​and experience in the digital environment.

In addition, in an environment as evolving as the current one, new professions are constantly emerging for which there are no workers with previous experience, so from the first moment they already become in deficit. We speak for example of Data Scientists, Block Chain experts or Chat Bots programmers.

Q. And, on the other hand, which profiles are the easiest or fastest to find in the job market?

It is evident that the health pandemic has had an uneven impact from a sectoral point of view, causing particular damage to traditionally strong sectors of the state fabric such as tourism, hospitality or retail. For this reason, at present there is a high rate of job seekers in these activities to which, from Adecco, we are trying to contribute to training in other sectors through the initiative “Mobilization for ’employment”.

Q: At Adecco Staffing, how do you work in finding talent and profiles for companies? How do you help them?

Above all, understand the timing and strategic priorities of all of our clients. As a partner and annex of the human resources department of our client companies, we must understand their moment, their challenges and their needs in order to adapt the selection process and the type of talent they need. It is essential for us to spend time knowing the operations, the teams and the culture that make up the organization and, most importantly, the key knowledge and skills for each position. Based on this analysis, we define what type of process we are going to conduct, how we will work to attract talent and how we will build the assessment process, making sure to identify the people and, most importantly, that we take great care of the experience of the candidates going through the process. Industry experience and local presence help us add value to the service and add elements that differentiate us through agility, dynamism and adaptability, which the customer particularly appreciates in these changing environments. constant evolution.

Q. In terms of training, how important is the requalification of workers and their development for companies?

The emergence of digitization, the robotization of processes, new customer relationship models, new ways of working and leadership are forcing companies to promote the development and re-qualification of workers at breakneck speed. And if to that you add that COVID has accelerated the intensity of these changes in 4-5 years, we are facing an absolutely difficult and exciting situation.

Today more than ever, we need to develop the profiles and skills of our workers, generating more versatile profiles and establishing new career paths that allow companies to pivot towards optimal levels of skill and development. ‘efficiency.

Q. How do you help Adecco Staffing companies with training?

From our consulting firm Adecco Learning & Consulting, we lead the requalification of workers and we support our clients in their transformation processes.

How do we do this?

Generate learning ecosystems adapted to new ways of learning and to all environments. Evolution of organizational models towards more efficient, simpler and safer models. Work with business leaders and managers as drivers of change. Develop skills to compete in new environments and paradigms (digital, agile, remote and inclusive). Help companies stimulate and strengthen worker engagement.

