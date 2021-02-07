New York Assembly adopts resolution on Kashmir: New York Assembly passes resolution on Kashmir as Pakistan, India gives strict decree

Strong points:

The New Delhi State Assembly agitated by the resolution passed on Kashmir, India called on Governor Andrew Cuomo to declare February 5 American Kashmir Day. Pakistan celebrates this day as Kashmir Unity Day.

India has expressed its dissatisfaction with the New York State Assembly’s proposal to declare February 5 American Kashmir Day under the pretext of Pakistan. India called it a disturbing attempt to tackle vested interests. Not only that, India has stated bluntly that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, which cannot be separated. India also met with elected officials from New York State to discuss all matters related to the Indian community.

Request to declare American Kashmir Day on February 5

In fact, the New York State Assembly passed a resolution calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo to declare February 5 American Kashmir Day. Please say Pakistan celebrates this day as Kashmir Unity Day. India has reacted strongly to the proposal, saying it is a worrying attempt by vested interests to misinterpret the rich cultural and social fabric of Jammu and Kashmir to divide the people. The proposal is sponsored by Assembly member Nadar Saygh and 12 other members.

The New York State Assembly fell under Pakistani guise over Kashmir

The state assembly resolution declares that the Kashmiri community has overcome all difficulties, has shown tenacity and established itself as a pillar of New York’s migrant communities. He states that New York State strives to support human rights, including freedom of religion, movement and expression for all Kashmiris, recognizing the diversity of cultural, ethnic and religious identities .

India expressed strong opposition

Commenting on the proposal, a spokesperson for the Indian Embassy in Washington said we saw the proposal from the New York Assembly on the occasion of American Kashmir Day. Like America, India is a vibrant democratic country, and the pluralistic ethic of 1.35 billion people is a matter of pride. India celebrates its rich cultural fabric and diversity, including Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, which cannot be separated. We are concerned about the vested interest in trying to distort the rich and social fabric of Jammu and Kashmir in order to divide the people.

India to speak to members of the New York Assembly

The Indian Embassy spokesperson, while responding to the question on the proposal, said on Saturday that we will communicate with New York State elected officials on all matters related to the Indo-American partnership and diversity. of the Indian community. The resolution was passed in the New York Assembly on February 3, asking Cuomo to declare February 5, 2021, “ American Kashmir Day ” in New York State.

Pakistan expressed its happiness

The Pakistan Consulate General in New York congratulated Sayigh and “The American Pakistani Advocacy Group” for adopting this resolution. Pakistan continues to make unsuccessful efforts to mobilize international cooperation against India due to the abolition of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019 and its division into two Union territories, Jammu -and-Kashmir and Ladakh. India has told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir is and will remain an integral part of India and that related issues are internal issues.