New Zealand suspends entry for Indian travelers: Corona virus caught in macabre form, New Zealand bans travelers from India

Auckland

The increase in corona virus cases in India has now put the whole world under pressure. In view of the increase in Corona virus cases, New Zealand has temporarily banned the arrival of Indians. This ban will come into effect on April 11 and will remain in effect until April 28. New Zealand Prime Minister Jesinda Adorn announced it on Thursday.

The Prime Minister of New Zealand has also banned citizens of his country from coming to India. Prime Minister Jasinda said that in view of the increase in Corona virus cases in India, all types of travelers from India have been banned. With the increase in corona virus cases in India, the global vaccine supply is also facing a crisis.

Indian vaccine maker delayed nine crore doses announced

The United Nations-backed program announced a delay in securing nine crore of supplies from an Indian vaccine maker, a major setback in delivering ambitious vaccines to low- and middle-income countries to fight the epidemic . The ‘Gavi’ vaccine alliance said on Thursday the delay could be due to a surge in cases of corona virus infection in India, which would increase domestic demand at the Serum Institute of India. The CII is a major vaccine producing institution under the Kovacs program.

Gavi said the move would affect the 40 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca manufactured by the Serum Institute, which were due to be delivered to Kovacs this month. He is also expected to receive 50 million vaccines next month. Gavi said it has notified countries receiving supplies. Gavi said the institute had been approached to provide vaccines to 64 countries and that the UN-backed program had “notified all affected countries of the possible delay.”