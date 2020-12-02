News from Asian countries: China cleans up with Nepal, said – Our relations are not against any third country – Nepal Relations with China, China says close ties with Nepal and not against a third country

Beijing

China has clarified its growing proximity to Nepal. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said its close ties with Nepal are not opposed to any third country. Chinese Defense Minister General Wei Fenghi visited Nepal on Saturday. Meanwhile, China had provided economic and military support to Nepal. Not only that, the two countries had also spoken of supporting each other’s border claims. Since then, there has been a discussion that China is trying to help Nepal against India.

Our relationship is not against any third country: China

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying told a press conference here that we believe our cooperation is in mutual benefit and is compatible with the socio-economic development of Nepal. This relationship is not opposed to any third country. China’s Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday that during his visit, State Councilor General Wei also praised the Nepalese leadership for their support for a Chinese policy. At the same time, he also gave strong support for safeguarding the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Nepal.

China will help Nepalese army

According to a statement released by the Nepalese army, he also pledged to provide further assistance to the Nepalese army in the fight against the Kovid-19 epidemic. It should be noted that as part of a Chinese policy, Beijing is asking Taiwan and Tibet to be recognized as part of China. General Wei’s visit also comes amid persistent differences within the ruling Communist Party of Nepal (NCP). In addition to this investment, Chinese Ambassador Hou Yankee appointed to Nepal is also trying to mobilize the support of Prime Minister Oli, who is facing rebellion from the faction led by former Prime Minister Pushp Kamal Dahal Prachanda.

China hopes for action against Nepal against Tibetans

The statement said that with the deepening of investments by granting large loans and loans to Nepal bordering Tibet, China wants Tibetans in Kathmandu to meet Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh, India)) Stopped. Beijing sees the 14th Dalai Lama (85) as an isolationist separating Tibet from China. A large number of Tibetans also live in Nepal.

China wants to use Nepal against India

When asked about assurances from Kathmandu not to allow the use of Nepal’s territory for anti-Chinese activities, Hua said China and Nepal are friendly neighbors linked by mountains and rivers. This year marks the 65th anniversary of our relationship. We stand in solidarity against Kovid-19 and we strengthen mutual trust and friendship. We will strengthen mutual cooperation and together continue to promote the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and strengthen the relationship.

Dragon is afraid of Indian officials visiting Nepal

It should be noted that General Wei’s visit to Nepal came just days after the first two-day visit by India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to Nepal. During the first week of November, Indian Army Chief General Mr. M. Narwane paid a three-day visit to Nepal. He undertook the visit with the aim of restoring bilateral relations. Bilateral relations between the two countries have witnessed tensions in recent times over the border dispute between India and Nepal.