News from Asian countries: China on track with UK and US to launch Corona vaccination campaign soon

Beijing

After Britain and America, China will now give a dose of Corona vaccine to its citizens. China has said it will soon introduce vaccines to those working in health care, transportation and border control areas to prevent the corona virus. China has developed two corona vaccines. However, it is not yet clear which vaccine it will give its citizens first.

These people will have priority

Deputy Minister of the National Health Commission Jeng Yixin said the government prioritizes those vaccinated who are at greater risk of infection. These include people working in the meat and seafood markets, the elderly and people who already suffer from other illnesses.

Claims from China – Control of virus discovered

China has said it has largely prevented the virus from spreading and only three new cases of infection were reported on Saturday. Kovid-19 vaccines developed by Chinese companies have yet to be approved in Turkey, Indonesia and Brazil. Manufacturers are testing these vaccines in more than a dozen countries, including Russia, Egypt and Mexico.

China vaccinated 10 lakh people even before authorization

The results of the phase III vaccine trial of Chinese companies have not yet been released. More than a million people have been vaccinated even before obtaining final vaccine approval. China authorized the emergency use of two types of vaccines in July.