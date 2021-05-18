News from Israel in Hindi: the story of Israeli Mossad spy Eli Cohen

Strong points:

Israeli spy Eli Cohen had in the 1960s, infiltrated the Syrian conspiracy in Syria in the 1960s, the great success that Israel received in the Syrian government in such a way that he received an offer to become minister of defense. May 18, 1965 The name of the hanging at the crossroads of Israel is again under discussion around the world, this country, which emerged as a small Jewish country in 1948, has fought many fronts over the past 70 years for its existence. These battles have made it extremely strong as a nation. This unique Jewish country, surrounded by Muslim majority countries everywhere, has maintained its dominance throughout the Middle East. The main reason for Israel’s dominance and confidence is its own “Mossad” intelligence agency and zealous and sarfarosh spies spread around the world ready to give the country a life of laughter.

The story of an Israeli spy who could also have become president of Syria but …

One of those spies in Israel’s history was Eli Cohen, who was sent to the enemy country, Syria, for simple espionage in the 1960s. But Eli was so obsessed with service that he gave more. of an example in the world of espionage. He was so entrenched in the Syrian government that then president Amin al-Hafeez would even make him his defense minister. After Eli became Minister of Defense, it was expected that after Amin al-Hafeez, he would receive the reins of the country. But not all stories have a happy ending. The same thing happened to Ellie and he was caught red-handed in April 1965. On the night of May 18, 1965, he was hanged publicly in Marjeh Square in Damascus. The Syrian government has still not handed over his body to Israel.

Who was Eli Cohen, how did the “Mossad” trust?

The Israelite for whom Eli Cohen gave his life, in fact, he was not born in this country. Eli was born to a Syrian Jewish family in Alexandria, Egypt, in 1924 in the neighboring country. Eli’s father settled here in 1914 from Aleppo, Syria. When Israel became in 1948, many Jewish families from Egypt began to move from here. In 1949, Cohen’s parents and the three brothers also moved to Israel, but Cohen, an electronics student, decided to stop in Egypt to complete his course. He stayed here and participated in Jewish activities. Although an anti-Semitic operation began in 1951 following a military coup and Cohen was arrested, Egypt could not prove any charges against Eli. Eli then participated in several covert operations for Israel in the 1950s and moved to Israel in 1957.

Marriage after coming to Israel, election to go to Syria like that

Two years after arriving in Israel, he was married to Nadia. Before joining Mossad in 1960, he worked as a translator and accountant. Mir Amit, the director general of Mossad, was looking for a special agent to infiltrate Syria. One day he saw Eli Cohen’s name in the list of rejected candidates placed on the table. He was thought to be the fittest candidate when Eli’s story was explored. Cohen received six months of rigorous training from Mossad and recommended to become a field agent.

This is how the dispatch of work to Syria began

Eli’s whole mission as a field agent was to remain secret. He told his wife Nadia that he was going abroad to buy furniture, etc. of the Ministry of Defense. Emigrating from Israel, Eli arrived in Buenos Aires, Argentina in 1961, where he was renamed… Kamel Amin Tabet ..! Now that name has become his identity. According to the plan, he had ties here with Syrian merchants and the military attaché general of the Syrian embassy, ​​Amin Al Hafeez. He told them how his Syrian parents had expanded their business to Argentina and now, after his death, he wants to go back to his native Syria and spend all that money on development there. He finally reached Syria avoiding all difficulties.

Started sending all news from Syria to Israel

As soon as he arrived in Syria, Eli made a deep penetration into Syria and he started sending little news of the country to Israel via a radio transmitter. Eli’s connections ranged from leaders to senior officers in the Syrian army. In 1963, General Amin Al Hafeez’s Baath Party took power. To distract attention from this overnight coup, Eli threw a big party at his house, full of alcohol and prostitutes. In this party he called army officers to ministers. When everyone focused on Ayyashi, Eli’s “friend” Amin al-Hafeez became president overnight.

Ellie Cohen (center) with her Syrian friends in the Golan Heights

One by one, the Syrian intrigues came to an end

Eli Cohen now had the desired government in Syria. Eli discovers several big conspiracies. Eli tells Israel how Syria plans to divert the waters of the two rivers to the Sea of ​​Galilee, the only source of water for Israel. Israel dismantled these secret preparations in southern Syria with airstrikes in a jolt.

When the President of Syria offered to become Minister of Defense

Fed up with constant failures, Syrian President Amin al-Hafeez proposed to Eli, alias Kamel Amin Tabet, to become Syrian Minister of Defense. Hafeez had no idea that what he was going to do as defense minister was the root of all his failures.

This is the secret of Ellie alias Kamel Amin Tabet

However, even before Eli became Minister of Defense, Hafeez’s defense adviser Ahmed Suidani suspected that there was someone inside who was spying. Suidani, with the help of the Soviet, called for a tracking device which began to detect the radio transmission in Damascus. Suidani finally succeeded in this operation which lasted 2-3 days. It turned out that the Kamel Amin Tabet on which all of Syria relied was in fact an Israeli spy. Suidani broke into Ellie’s house head-on and caught her red-handed in April 1965 while making a radio transmission. Ellie was hanged publicly on May 18, 1965 in Marjeh Square in Damascus after torture that lasted for about a month. Eli’s body was kept hanging at the crossroads for 8 hours, and people were allowed to shower shoes and slippers on his body.

Eli Cohen is nothing less than a hero for Israel

Eli Cohen, living in Damascus, Syria, gave Mossad any information. Israel had very sensitive information like what weapons Syria has, when it deploys how many soldiers and where it is used for infiltration. Eli Cohen is still remembered as a hero in Israel. Eli Cohen’s Life Spy Series on Netflix is ​​popular these days.

Eucalyptus trees were planted to tell where Syrian soldiers are hiding

The Golan Heights, on the Israeli-Syrian border, is a very strategically important place. The Syrian soldier posts created here were not visible to Israel, and then Eli had eucalyptus trees planted here with his own money. He convinced the Syrian army that these trees were being planted to protect the Syrian soldiers from the scorching heat. After planting these trees, Israel knew where to attack. Today, Israel occupies more than two-thirds of the Golan Heights.

Israeli spy Eli Cohen (file photo)