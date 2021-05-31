News from the Indo-Chinese border: the PLA in action as soon as the snow melts in Ladakh, do you know how China is prepared in the face of these weapons from India? – the Chinese army in action when the snow melts in Ladakh, know what China is preparing in front of the arms of the Indian army

There has been a precarious calm on the real line of control since the skirmish with the Chinese army in June 2020 in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh. There are still many such points on the Indochinese border, where Indian and Chinese forces come face to face. On the other hand, as the snow melts in this disturbed area of ​​Ladakh, the Chinese army is strengthening its presence. At the start of the winter of last year, the armies of the two countries withdrew their troops from both sides of Pangong Tso Lake following an agreement reached at the corps commander’s meeting. The Indian army had an important strategic advantage on the southern shore of this lake. India had hoped then that China could withdraw its troops from Gogra-Hotspring, Depsang and Doklam, but that did not happen. Now, the growing Chinese military activity on the CLA has heightened India’s concern. After which India also deployed many advanced weapons like the K-9 Vajra in this area. Do you know what is the preparation of China against the weapons of the Indian army?

Seeing India trapped in Corona, China conspired on the border

When India was battling the terrible ravages of the Corona virus, China reorganized the command of the Western Theater of the People’s Liberation Army. In which the Xinjiang military district, deployed in the security of the border with India, was equipped with deadly weapons like new fighters, guns, tanks, rocket systems. China has traditionally not given the region much importance in relation to tensions with Taiwan, but now things have changed rapidly. After the military conflict in Galwan, the People’s Liberation Army quickly modernized the Xinjiang military district. Not only that, China also changed the commander who commanded the army in this region. Now Lt. Gen. Wang Kai, who was the commander of the 13th Elite Army Group, considered the most feared in the Chinese military, has been given this responsibility. This elite force, known as the Tigers in the Mountains, is well versed in combat in the mountainous areas. Since then, it is feared that China no longer considers cheating on India.

China Deployed PCL-181 In Response To India’s K-9 Lightning

The Indian military has released a photo of the deployment of the K-9 Vajra self-propelled howitzer in Ladakh, built on South Korea’s technology, three days ago. In response, China has already deployed the 155mm caliber PCL-181 self-propelled howitzer. Chinese media claim that a few days ago an improved version of it was also deployed near Ladakh. This howitzer would be of caliber 122 mm. The K9 Vajra is the first self-propelled gun included in the army’s artillery. In other words, no other vehicle is needed to transport it. He can move from one place to another. It does not sink on weak soil and moves with the tank. This 155mm / 52 caliber gun can fire three rounds in 30 seconds. Its range is up to 38 km.

Photo: K9 Vajra from India

The Chinese PHL-03 rocket launcher in front of the Indian Pinaka

China has deployed the PHL-03 long-range multiple rocket launcher system on the LAC. According to the report by Chinese media CCTV, 10 units of the new PHL-03 multiple rocket launchers have been deployed near Ladakh. Each unit is made up of four crew members. It has 12 launching tubes of 300 mm each. Whereas in response to this, Pinaka Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher System has been deployed by India. Pinaka is essentially a multi-barrel rocket system. With this, 12 rockets can be fired in just 44 seconds. A battery of Pinaka systems consists of six launchers, as well as a loading system, radar and network liaison systems, and a command post. A 1×1 km area can be completely demolished using a single battery. The Mark-I has a range of around 40 km while the Mark-II can hit targets up to 75 km. The Mark-II version of the Pinaka rocket is designed as a guided missile. Navigation, control and guidance systems have been added to increase range and accuracy. The missile’s navigation system is directly linked to the Indian regional navigation satellite system. With the latest upgrades, the Mark-II could play a key role in “network-centric warfare”.

Image: Chinese PHL-03 rocket

India deployed heavy Bhishma in response to Chinese light tank

China has deployed Type 15 light tanks in Ladakh. These tanks can react quickly in plateau areas to make combat deadly. The military commands of Xinjiang and Tibet now operate these light tanks. The T-90 tanks that India deployed in Ladakh are originally made in Russia from Russia. India is the third largest reservoir operator. It has around 4,500 tanks (T-90 and its variants, T-72 and Arjun) in its fleet. In India, these reservoirs were named “Bhishma”. They have a 125mm gun. The T-72 is called ‘Ajeya’ in India. There are around 1,700 such reservoirs in India. It is a very light tank which generates 780 horsepower. It is also called upon to guard against nuclear, biological and chemical attacks. It became part of the Indian Army in the 1970s. ‘Ajeya’ has a 125mm gun. Along with this, full explosive reactive armor has also been provided.

Photo-India’s T-90 Bhishma

Chinese Z-20 transport helicopter in response to Indian Chinook

China has deployed its Z-20 helicopter in response to the Indian Chinook transport helicopter. China claims that this helicopter can carry soldiers and military equipment in any weather. Apart from that, the giant Z-8G transport helicopter was deployed. This helicopter can also work at an altitude of 4,500 feet. Chinese newspaper Global Times reported that the PLA deployed an armed GJ-2 surveillance drone in Tibet. It can be used for surveillance all over Tibet.

Photo: Chinese J-20 transport helicopter

India deployed Apache, China deployed Z-10A attack helicopter

In response to the Indian Apache, China deployed a Z-10A attack helicopter to Ladakh. Last year, China also held a live fire drill of this helicopter. The Z-10A attack helicopter was developed by the China Aircraft Industrial Group and the China Helicopter Research and Development Institute. While this helicopter is manufactured by Changhe Aircraft Industries Corporation. The Z-10 helicopter was developed primarily for attacking enemy territory. Which is equipped with anti-tank and air-to-air missiles. This helicopter was first demonstrated by China in 2003. In this helicopter, the gunner is in the front seat while the pilot is seated in the back seat. Bulletproof armor was also used in the helicopter to protect the pilot and the gunner. In which the seated shooter can shoot enemies with a 20mm or 30mm automatic cannon. It also carries eight AJ-10 anti-tank guided missiles and eight TY-19 air-to-air missiles. Apart from this, four PL-5, PL-7 and PL-9 air-to-air missiles are also deployed.

Photo: Chinese attack helicopter Z-10