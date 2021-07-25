News from the Taliban in Pakistan: Pakistani army soldiers with Taliban fighters in Afghanistan Viral video: Pakistani army soldiers seen with Taliban fighters

Islamabad

The Pakistani army, which aided the Taliban in Afghanistan, has now also stopped respecting the international border. Pakistani soldiers crossed the Durand Line between the two countries and appeared on Afghan soil. In a video that is becoming increasingly viral, members of the Pakistani military are seen entering and exiting areas controlled by the Taliban.

Pakistani soldiers seen on Afghan soil

It is claimed that this video was recently recorded in the Spin Boldak area on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. In this area, Pakistani soldiers are seen standing with Taliban fighters at the Nazar security post located on Afghan soil. However, the Pakistani military has yet to release any statement regarding this video.

Pakistani army deployed to Afghan border

Faced with the rise of the Taliban, the Imran Khan government withdrew paramilitary forces from the Afghan border and deployed Pakistani army personnel. The Dawn newspaper quoted Home Secretary Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed as saying that Pakistani Army troops have been deployed to forward positions in place of the Border Police (FC), Lewis Force (forces paramilitaries) and other militias.

Pakistan takes decision after rising border tensions

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said FC Balochistan and other militias working under the Interior Ministry have been withdrawn from border patrols. He said that after the withdrawal of the paramilitary forces, soldiers from the regular army are now stationed at the border. He said this decision was taken in view of the tension that is building at the border.

Taliban capture Spin Boldak border

This border, located on the Afghan-Pakistani border, was captured by Taliban fighters 10 days ago. The Afghan side of the border is known as Spin Boldak, while the Pakistani side is called Chaman Border. Although occupied by the Taliban at the border, Pakistan refused to close it. Pakistan says it is an important border, because of which thousands of people cross the border every day. If it is closed, people will be inconvenienced. At the same time, after seizing this border, the Taliban withdrew the flags of Afghanistan and hoisted white flags.

Taliban take over 200 districts of Afghanistan

Ahmed Nader Nadri, chairman of Afghanistan’s Independent Administrative and Civil Service Reform Commission, said on Thursday that the Taliban had cut off essential government services in newly captured districts. They transport these goods or services to areas under their control. According to Nadri, the Taliban torched or destroyed 260 government buildings and properties in 200 districts. He also pointed out that 13 million Afghans in areas controlled by the Taliban have been deprived of social services and that 50,000 workers, including women, have been affected in areas of the Taliban.

Taliban received 3 billion rupees on this border

After seizing the border post built in the same area of ​​Spin Boldak in Kandahar province, the Taliban had three billion rupees in their hands. This money had escaped the Afghan army, which was now captured by Taliban terrorists. The Taliban had issued a statement confirming receipt of the money. Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said in a statement: “The Taliban have taken control of border towns in Kandahar province.