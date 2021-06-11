news on black holes: gravitational waves generated by the fusion of black holes

Rome

About two years ago, on August 14, 2019, scientists detected gravitational waves coming from far away in the universe. These waves are believed to be caused by the merger of two star systems, one with a black hole 23 times larger than the Sun and the other 2.6 times larger. Now, scientists have raised the possibility that the second of these secondary objects could have been the heaviest neutron star or the lightest black hole. This study is published in Physical Review Letters.

gravitational wave puzzle

The University of Pisa, the University of Ferreira and the National Institute of Physics investigated the source of this gravitational wave GW190814, which was detected by LIGO-Virgo. Researchers associated with the study told Phys.org: “According to our model, the density of giant neutron stars is so high that a transition from a phase of normal nuclear matter composed of neutrons, protons, and other one-phase particles composed of quarks is possible Maybe there are some strange quarks involved. ‘

Collision of this star with a black hole?

According to the researchers, there are two groups of stars, one of which is a normal neutron star and the other is a strange quark star. When a neutron star transforms into a quark star, energy equivalent to a supernova explosion is released. During this study, when the mass of the second object of GW190814 was observed, it was discovered that it could belong to the same group of quark stars.

These waves give answers to many questions

When massive black holes or neutron stars collide, gravitational waves are produced. Since 2015, the American Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatory (LIGO) and its European partner Virgo have been trying to detect such signals. Scientists calculate from their sound where the collision may have occurred. Sometimes the light emitted from them is visible to the telescopes, which makes it possible to know how fast they are going.

