news, requirements and how to download it

Windows 10 21H1 is the next step for Microsoft’s operating system before it receives the big update scheduled for later this year: Sun Valley. Its post was announced by Microsoft on the Windows Blog and they refer to it as a “feature update.” This means that this is a minor update with a quick installation and little weight. It is now available for download via Windows Update.

What’s new in Windows 10 21H1

As we just said, Windows 10 21H1 is released as a feature update. This means it is just as fast to download and install as monthly patches or version 20H2. This will be the case as long as we have the 2004 version of Windows 10 or 20H2. If we have a previous version, the installation will be done in the traditional way.

In Microsoft’s own words, Windows 10 21H1 is all about security, remote access, and quality. They’ve gone to great lengths to make this update answer a series of questions that are highly requested by customers, namely:

Multiple camera support for Windows Hello. This will allow users to choose an external camera first when using high-end monitors with built-in cameras. Windows Defender Application Guard performance improvements, including document opening hours improvements. Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) and Group Policy Service (GPSVC) updates improve performance to support remote work scenarios. Replacing the old Microsoft Edge with the new Chromium-based Edge.

Hardware requirements for Windows 10 21H1

The requirements are the same as for the 2004 version of Windows 10, i.e .:

1 GHz processor. 1 GB of RAM for 32 bits and 2 GB for 64 bits. 32 GB of available hard disk space. DirectX 9 compatible GPU. 800 x 600 resolution screen.

How to download it

To download it, you just need to go to Windows Update and it will install quickly. Being an activation package, the download and installation will be quick, so you won’t have to wait long (although this will depend on the power of your equipment and if you have an SSD).

To force check for updates, you need to go to Settings> Update & security> Windows Update> Check for updates. Please be patient because, as usual, the launch is gradual and may not yet appear on your device.