Newskill launches Arakne, its new range of gaming mice

Newskill, the renowned Spanish gaming peripherals company, has announced its new line of gaming mice: Arakne, Arakne Tournament and Arakne Elite. Each one is designed for a different type of player and their perforated designs will not leave anyone indifferent. We go with them!

Newskill Arakne: the cheapest and lightest option

Like its big brothers, the Newskill Arakne features a striking design with holes in the front frame. Thus, a comfortable weight of 71 grams is achieved, ideal for long gaming sessions. Its ambidextrous design, the PixArt PWM3325 sensor, the 10,000 DPI it achieves, a sampling rate of 100 IPS and the ability to withstand accelerations of up to 20G stand out.

As for the pushbuttons, we find the well-known mechanical-type HUANOs that promise a duration of 50 million keystrokes. Of course, and how could it be otherwise with Newskill, we have RGB lighting. The dimensions of the mouse are 124.5 x 64 x 44 mm. It will go on sale before the end of the year at a price of 39.95 euros. You can book it here.

Newskill Arakne Tournament: adjustable weight for the intermediate model

The main differences compared to its younger brother are in the PixArt PMW3389 sensor with a resolution of up to 16,000 DPI, a sampling rate of 400 IPS and an adjustable weight by means of weights ranging from 75 to 97 grams. In this case, the folks at Newskill are packing a second cap with no holes so we can decide which one to use at any time. The price is 49.95 euros. You can book it here.

Newskill Arakne Elite – For wireless enthusiasts

The most expensive model is also the most interesting. In this case, we find a PixArt PMW3335 sensor with 16000 DPI, 400 IPS and 40G. The design is continuous compared to the younger brothers, except that the side buttons are interchangeable. In addition, and as a main attraction, the mouse features 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity to enable professional gaming sessions with minimal latency. Its weight is 95 grams and its price is set at 59.95 euros. For the moment, we do not have data on its autonomy. You can book it here.