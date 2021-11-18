'Next door': Daniel Brühl does the haraquiri

The glass bubble of certain movie stars. The one that leads them to take incessant photos with the fans, to be stopped in the street, to be recognized and praised anywhere. Superficial friction. And also the bubble that makes them ignore even the neighbor across the street. They go through life without looking, perhaps gloating over themselves, and that can arouse suspicion, even animosity. Next door, somewhat uneven but very entertaining debut behind the camera of actor Daniel Brühl, a star in Germany, with such successful international films as Inglourious basterds and Rush, reflects on himself and on his peers at the top, and inspired by his own idea he becomes the moral haraquiri with a black comedy with dramatic overtones and nuances of intrigue, set almost exclusively in a single setting: a neighborhood pub, where he meets his neighbor, whom he does not even recognize because he has never stopped to look at it.

It is precisely the day his life is going to change. But not because of what he thinks when he gets up. He has an audition in London for a superhero movie; in the shower at home he rehearses one of those bombastic phrases of the subgenre with a face of pompous complexity. However, before getting in the car that will take you to the airport, time to spare, you prefer to have a coffee at the bar on the corner. And there is the neighbor who will really change your existence in a very long theatrical conversation, interrupted with some outings to the streets and persistent phone calls, around everything and everyone: his stardom, his job, his home, of his wife and children, his assistant, the way of facing the characters and life, the social and political activism of “those in the cinema”, the gentrification of the neighborhood, the class differences, the history of Germany, with the separation East-West and the moral, political and social frontier also established between their respective inhabitants after reunification. Rapid, intense, well-truffled dialogues, not always with the necessary transcendence but with interest.

The autobiographical winks seem to be continuous, starting with those Brühl roles in the Marvel universe of the last years, and what has had to deal with the absence of scripts, just a couple of pages of dialogue, to be able to prepare the tests. However, also the evident fiction, especially in a last stretch in which a couple of relevant questions about their intimacy, related to the sexual, do not reach the level of other passages of the story.

Brühl conducts with harmony, without details of style but with professional taste. And he plays a very complicated role of himself, because he must continually change registers, be up and down, on top and in misery, be vain and delicate, ambitious and vulnerable. His co-star, Peter Kurth, an overwhelming personality without moving a muscle, is a block of apparent ice that exudes small, minute gestures that destroy his opponent. In the country of surveillance for decades, he is the perfect vigilante. And the film, agile and fun, a psychological torment, even remaining half in some aspect, particularly in the most private, in that of the double face of the man who could have everything in sexual matters, fulfills the objectives of a debut resoundingly sincere.

THE DOOR NEXT DOOR

Address: Daniel Brühl.

Performers: Daniel Brühl, Peter Kurth, Rike Eckermann, Aenne Schwarz.

Comedy genre. Germany, 2021.

Duration: 92 minutes.

Premiere: 19 November.