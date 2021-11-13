nfts:-hollywood's-new-way-of-financing

The advancement of NFTs, the so-called non-expendable objects that, for ordinary mortals, are digital pieces that are made from codes that make them unique, has meant a change for the film industry. It is no longer just about seeing a premiere in the living room or owning exclusive content from a movie, but this technology now also allows the industry to expand its merchandising with exclusive virtual products and even inviting viewers (with money) to join the script review team for new films, contribute to character creation, or participate in financing or screening rights for a film. The old DVD extras are already a memory when compared to all these new possibilities. Independent producers and large emporiums such as Fox Entertainment, Universal Pictures and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) are already trying their luck in this digital universe.

The greats of the Hollywood film industry have associated with the Veve Digital Collectibles platform, an application that offers collectibles of heroes, scenes and digital objects in the form of NFT, acronym for “non-fungible token”, that is, files with certificate of ownership and authenticity. Users of this platform can create virtual showrooms and trade their artifacts with other collectors. Some of the organization’s top-rated on-offer files are an exclusive representation of the car from the movie Back to the Future , produced by Universal Studios; a Ghostbusters logo, from Columbia Pictures, and another representation of the starship from Star Trek , from CBS Studios. Veve’s last major release was a series of items from the James Bond franchise coinciding with the release of the film No Time to Die . Stephen Bruno, MGM’s chief marketing officer, commented in a press release on the launch of these NFTs: “As one of the oldest and most successful film franchises of all time, James Bond continues to evolve and innovate to meet the demands of our devotees. audiences around the world. ”

Digital representation of the Japanese mask of Safin, from the movie ‘Sin Time to Die ‘by James Bond. MGM

Fox Entertainment also recognized the business opportunity offered by this technology and in September announced the creation of a fund of 100 millions of dollars (86 millions of euros) to create a new commercial and creative unit: Blockchain Creative Labs, which has among its first projects creating NFT by Krapopolis , an animated series by Dan Harmon (co-creator of the series Rick and Morty ) to be released in 2022. According to the organization, the products of the series will offer illustrations of the characters and the possibility of moviegoers to speak with the cast.

For its part, Warner has already started the promotional campaign of the long-awaited The Matrix Resurrections, fourth installment of the saga, which will be released in December, with the release of 100. 000 NFT. They will begin to be sold on 30 November and will be avatars designed from characters from the universe Matrix, at the rate of 44 euros each, with which their owners may participate in a species virtual challenge that will expand the film experience to the digital world.

Bollywood, the great Indian film industry, is developing a large-scale project called Bolly Heroes, a product platform in NFT with the collaboration of various music labels, production companies, animation companies and video game studios. On 20 made his first release with NFT Legends , a series of illustrations based on iconic and famous movie scenes from the past 50 years of Bollywood cinema. In October the offer will be expanded and will give access to talks with actors. The platform also offers the user the power to create their own characters and stories, which can be funded by the community and be part of a new movie, animation or video game released by the organization.

Independent cinema

The Coppola family has also joined this trend and is in full development of a platform to help independent producers produce their films. Descentralizes Pictures, co-founded by American Zoetrope (AZ), directed by Roman, Gia and Sofia Coppola, plans to reward contributors who review scripts and write reviews to help filmmakers improve their stories. Roman Coppola comments on the Descentralizes website: “We have always been ingrained in the principle of promoting a vibrant community of filmmakers and creating an environment where artistic collaboration can flourish.”

A Bolly Heroes NFT.

The Mogul Productions organization, founded in February, is a decentralized film financing platform that helps independent filmmakers put launch your projects. Creators can release their own NFT files and sell them to raise funds for their movie production. It also has a voting system for users to choose the next feature film that will be funded by the community. The first Mogul plebiscite occurred in September and was a battle of more than 500 scripts. The three finalists received 45. 000 votes. The winner was Terminal Station , by producers Binh Dang, Philip Goldfine and Keoni Waxman. At the same time it will fund the film, the Mogul community will get the 50% of future earnings from Terminal Station . David Cormican, co-founder of Mogul Productions, explained in a press release that “this system provides financial transparency for investors in regards to project expenses, equipment, cast and vendor payments and, what more importantly, profit sharing. ”

There are projects that use this new digital market as a kind of subscription. This is the case of the animated series Stoner Cats , which has the actors Jane Fonda, Chris Rock and Ashton Kutcher to double the voices of cartoon cats. The series, launched in July (the other five episodes are still pending), will only be able to see who buys one of the illustrated felines in NFT form. Stoner Cats was developed by actress Mila Kunis, through her Orchard Farm Productions studio, which joined forces with members of Toy Story 2 , Happy Feet and Cryptokitties . A total of 10.420 NFT of Stoner Cats were released on 20 of July and sold out in only 35 minutes, generating more than six million euros in profits.

There are also those who sell the film itself through the NFTs. Director Trevor Hawkins made history by being the first to commercialize the property rights to his feature film Lotawana in March, through the NFT Opensea Marketplace. Something similar has done Kevin Smith, who began to auction his anthology of horror feature films in April Here was Kilroy through his page Jay and Silent Bob’s Crypto Studio. The owners of these NFTs won the rights to show, distribute and broadcast these films. One of the latest feature films to be released by NFT was Zero Contact , directed by Rick Dugdale and starring Anthony Hopkins. The files allowed fans to edit the film and include themselves as a cast character.