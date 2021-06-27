Nicaragua Protests González Laya, Labeled “Late Night Leader”, Calls for Release of “Political Prisoners”

Posted: Sunday June 27 2021 1:32 PM

The Nicaraguan government protested this Saturday against the “offensive statements” of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya, which he describes as a “boss” and to show “a daring ignorance, and an inappropriate ferocity for diplomacy “on the political situation. from the country of Central America.

“These days, the Chancellor of the Kingdom of Spain has made offensive statements against Nicaragua and the President of Nicaragua, reminding us of the cynicism and shamelessness of so many outrages and atrocious crimes committed by the Spanish Crown during the brutal conquest of our American Sacred Lands, ”Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada wrote in a letter to González Laya.

“Showing a daring ignorance and a ferocity inappropriate for diplomacy, Ms. González addresses the president of a free and sovereign people with the voice of a bailiff, without noticing in her delirious spiel of an outdated boss that we have been without Spanish domination for centuries. , in addition to never having recognized any kindness in these furious Hispanic crimes, crimes against humanity, “he continued.

In the letter, Moncada argued that the Sandinista government denounced, “and we denounce, the barbarism and genocidal annihilation of our indigenous peoples, the greedy plundering of our natural resources, the subjugation of our languages ​​and cultures, as well. than the savage implantation, or imposition, of symbols that do not belong to us ”.

“And we denounce you today, as the expression of gross and disrespectful ignorance that produces a certain semblance, gross and ridiculous of superiority, which you attribute to yourself and display,” the Chancellor continued.

Spain rejects interference in the country

Laya on Friday rejected Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega’s accusation against Spain of meddling in the Central American country, and demanded that he “not use excuses” to cover up human rights violations and attacks on the opposition.

Ortega on Thursday criticized the embassies of the United States, Spain and other European countries for “interfering” in their internal affairs and for having promoted a single opposition presidential candidacy in the elections next November.

González Laya also reiterated the call to the Sandinista government to “release political prisoners, their full participation in the electoral process and respect for the rights and freedoms of politicians, the press, businessmen and civil society in general ”.

In this regard, Moncada asked why “you do not put in your august Kingdom a little of that democracy that others demand, freeing their political prisoners, opening up avenues for struggles and demands for independence, and applying civilized standards. to those who have the right to fight for their convictions, without this signifying absurd persecution, exile or unjust imprisonment, such as that suffered by the recently pardoned Catalan leaders, with strict conditions of non-repetition ”.

“Their human rights have been violated for three years, and these human rights continue to be violated by preventing them from exercising public functions … It is democracy,” he added.

“Their insults, insults and inappropriate threats only show the weakness, character and argument, evident in the absence of language and the obligatory practices of diplomacy,” the letter continued.

Likewise, he declared that they “verify that their ambassador to Nicaragua (María del Mar Fernández Palacios Carmona) is only the pale reflection of a policy of interference, intrusive, ill-educated, spoiled, capricious, devitalized and bondage of submission and follow-up to the ‘Yankee’ invader “.

“What a sad, painful and unhappy role, Madame González. Will they one day ask forgiveness for all their indecent indecency …? We are fighting against the imperialists of the earth, enemies of humanity,” Moncada asked.

Nicaraguan authorities are detaining opposition presidential candidates Cristiana Chamorro, Arturo Cruz, Félix Maradiaga, Juan Sebastián Chamorro and Miguel Mora, among other leaders, whom they accuse of “treason”.

Ortega, who has been in power since 2007 and is seeking reelection in the Nov. 7 election, accused opposition leaders of trying to overthrow him with US backing and called them “criminals.”