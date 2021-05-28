NieR Automata available on PS4 for under € 20 – Old Sport Republic

Good deal French Days News: NieR Automata available on PS4 for under 20 € Published on May 27, 2021 at 8:05 pm Honor the French Days, that could be the slogan of the YoRHa soldiers. And in this promotional period, the price of the famous PS4 game has dropped significantly, especially since it is the version with the DLC. The French Days are in full swing and offers keep popping up here and there! There we have one of the hits of the decade, which is now available with a promotion that brings its price below the 20 euro mark. A particularly attractive price for this game that combines action and adventure in a robot-ravaged world where the ultimate survivors of mankind have taken refuge on the moon. Play as the battle-hardened androids of the YoRHa Force who have vowed to free the earth from the grip of machines. Find NieR Automata for € 19.19 instead of € 39.99 on Amazon

Nier Automata is a single player RPG action game. The title takes the player into a distant future, in which the earth was invaded by alien forms armed with "bio-machines". After mankind finds refuge on the moon, mankind sends androids to their home planets capable of fighting aliens and taking back the planet.Mrderiv's Review 19/20 More than a successful sequel, NieR Automata is a small multi-faceted gem of rare intensity . While some will undoubtedly make the mistake of stopping their judgment on the simple, outdated tech shell, they will miss an experience full of twists and turns and intelligence. Equipped with a captivating scenario that raises many reflections on the condition of the machines, the project is, to our delight, swapping the somewhat shaky gameplay of the first part of 2010 for a handling equipped with all the know-how of the PlatinumGames studio. Original in many ways, surprising for many, fascinating to experience and listen to, NieR: Automata has all the strengths of an unforgettable game. To learn more about the game, you can read the full review.